FamilyVisa.ae introduces online Visa Calculator to estimate UAE visa government fees

Calculator helps applicants get clearer understanding of expected government charges
Residents in Dubai and across the UAE can now check estimated government fees for family visa, family visa renewal, newborn visa, and Golden Visa services through the online visa calculator available on www.familyvisa.ae.
The calculator has been introduced to support residents who are planning to apply for a UAE family visa, renew an existing family visa, process a newborn visa, or explore Golden Visa. By using the visa calculator, applicants can get a clearer understanding of expected government charges before beginning the process or visiting an Amer Center.
Visa applicants in the UAE often face confusion when comparing different quotations from service providers. One of the main reasons is that the total cost may include both official government charges and separate professional service fees. Government fees are charged by entities such as GDRFA and ICP, while private service providers may charge additional fees for typing, document handling, application submission, coordination, and follow-up.
FamilyVisa.ae aims to reduce this confusion by helping residents identify the estimated government portion of the visa cost in advance. The platform says this can help applicants ask better questions, compare service charges more clearly, and make informed decisions before proceeding with an application.
The visa calculator covers key UAE visa services, including family visa applications, family visa renewals, newborn visa processing, and Golden Visa. It is designed for residents who want a simple way to understand the basic government fee structure before submitting documents or approaching a service provider or Amer Center.
Razeeb Abdulla, CEO of FamilyVisa.ae, said the purpose of the visa calculator is to bring more transparency to the visa process for UAE residents.
“Many residents do not know how much of the visa cost is government fee and how much is service charge. Our visa calculator helps them understand the official cost before they start the process, so they can make a more confident and informed decision,” he said.
In addition to the visa calculator, the platform provides information on UAE family visa procedures, family visa renewal requirements, newborn visa applications, document preparation, and Golden Visa services.
Residents in Dubai and across the UAE can access the visa calculator and related visa information at www.familyvisa.ae.