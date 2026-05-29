GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE and Eswatini sign mutual visa waiver agreement

New agreement aims to facilitate travel and deepen bilateral cooperation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The agreement was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Princess Lindiwe, Minister of Home Affairs.
The agreement was signed by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Princess Lindiwe, Minister of Home Affairs.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Eswatini have signed a memorandum of understanding on the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and facilitating travel between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and on behalf of Eswatini by Princess Lindiwe, Minister of Home Affairs.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The two sides said the agreement reflects their shared commitment to deepening cooperation and expanding opportunities for engagement across a range of sectors by making travel easier for citizens of both countries.

The visa waiver arrangement is expected to support growing people-to-people ties while facilitating business, investment and official exchanges between the UAE and Eswatini.

The signing is part of ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations and create new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides said the memorandum reflects the strong friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, advancing mutual interests and expanding cooperation in the years ahead.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEVisa

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Mohamed sends Eid Al Adha greetings

2m read
The festival offered a day of cultural, heritage, and artistic activities that captured the richness and diversity of Sudanese culture.

What Sudanese expats shared at Dubai’s Sudan Festival

5m read
The initiative expressed appreciation for the President’s leadership and his role in strengthening national security, stability, and social cohesion.

Residents unite for ‘Pledge and Commitment’ initiative

3m read
UAE launches universal healthcare system

UAE launches universal healthcare system

1m read