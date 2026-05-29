New agreement aims to facilitate travel and deepen bilateral cooperation
Abu Dhabi: The UAE and Eswatini have signed a memorandum of understanding on the mutual exemption of entry visa requirements, in a move aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and facilitating travel between the two countries.
The agreement was signed on behalf of the UAE by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and on behalf of Eswatini by Princess Lindiwe, Minister of Home Affairs.
The two sides said the agreement reflects their shared commitment to deepening cooperation and expanding opportunities for engagement across a range of sectors by making travel easier for citizens of both countries.
The visa waiver arrangement is expected to support growing people-to-people ties while facilitating business, investment and official exchanges between the UAE and Eswatini.
The signing is part of ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations and create new avenues for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
Both sides said the memorandum reflects the strong friendship between the two nations and their shared commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, advancing mutual interests and expanding cooperation in the years ahead.