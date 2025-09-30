Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announced the signing in a post on X, stating: “In line with the directives of our wise leadership to provide greater convenience for the citizens of both nations, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the friendly Republic of Armenia on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to strengthening cooperation, deepening bilateral relations, and enhancing quality of life.”