Abu Dhabi: The UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Armenia to enable the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses, in a new step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation and facilitating mobility for citizens of both nations.
The agreement is the UAE’s ongoing commitment, under the directives of its wise leadership, to enhance the quality of life and provide seamless services that foster closer ties with partner countries.
Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announced the signing in a post on X, stating: “In line with the directives of our wise leadership to provide greater convenience for the citizens of both nations, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the friendly Republic of Armenia on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to strengthening cooperation, deepening bilateral relations, and enhancing quality of life.”
During the visit, Sheikh Saif also met with Arpine Sargsyan, Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, where the two sides discussed avenues to enhance cooperation in security and policing fields. The meeting also included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments of mutual interest.
Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening international partnerships and collaboration to enhance community safety and support global efforts in combating transnational organized crime.
