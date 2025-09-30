GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE, Armenia sign driving licence deal to boost citizen mobility

Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening international partnerships

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
UAE, Armenia sign driving licence deal to boost citizen mobility
X / SaifBZayed

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Armenia to enable the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses, in a new step toward strengthening bilateral cooperation and facilitating mobility for citizens of both nations.

The agreement is the UAE’s ongoing commitment, under the directives of its wise leadership, to enhance the quality of life and provide seamless services that foster closer ties with partner countries.

Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announced the signing in a post on X, stating: “In line with the directives of our wise leadership to provide greater convenience for the citizens of both nations, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the friendly Republic of Armenia on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving licenses. This agreement reaffirms our commitment to strengthening cooperation, deepening bilateral relations, and enhancing quality of life.”

During the visit, Sheikh Saif also met with Arpine Sargsyan, Armenia’s Minister of Internal Affairs, where the two sides discussed avenues to enhance cooperation in security and policing fields. The meeting also included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Both parties emphasized the importance of strengthening international partnerships and collaboration to enhance community safety and support global efforts in combating transnational organized crime.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Exxon Mobil has been reportedly fine-tuning its lithium strategy. The US oil major now plans to produce enough lithium to supply around 1 million electric vehicles (EVs) “by the first half of the 2030s.”

ExxonMobil's EV battery revolution: What we know so far

3m read
Updated process aims to simplify administrative procedures, reduce waiting times, and enhance the overall citizen experience.

Now renew your UAE Emirates ID in one step

1m read
Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a training session at Cidade do Futebol training camp in Oeiras, on September 2, 2025.

Portugal's 5-0 win: All goals by Saudi League players

2m read
Armenia is experiencing a significant rise in tourism from the UAE and the rest of the GCC, following a recent government decision to liberalise visa regulations for residents and visa holders from Gulf countries.

Travel advisory for Armenia: Visa rules for companions

2m read