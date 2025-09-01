Pakistanis in UAE and elsewhere are now allowed to visit Armenia

Dar posted on X: “Today, H.E. Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and I are pleased to sign and exchange a Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia. We reaffirmed our commitment to the UN Charter and agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, education, culture, and tourism.”

Analysts view the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, hailed internationally as a breakthrough, as a key enabler of this diplomatic thaw. Islamabad has welcomed the accord, with Dar describing it as a “positive step for regional stability and prosperity.”

This is the first time the two nations have formalised relations. For decades, Pakistan, along with Turkey, firmly sided with Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, while Yerevan aligned itself with India, including in the defence sector.

The development also carries practical implications for citizens. With ties now formalised, Pakistanis including the large diaspora in the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere will now be able to visit Armenia, opening new possibilities for tourism and people-to-people contact.

Ashfaq Ahmed Senior Assistant Editor

Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news. He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat. He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.