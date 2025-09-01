GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 41°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Pakistanis in UAE and elsewhere are now allowed to visit Armenia

Pakistan, Armenia establish diplomatic relations in landmark move

Last updated:
Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan after agreement to establish diplomatic relations
Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar with Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan after agreement to establish diplomatic relations
X

Dubai: Pakistan and Armenia have formally established diplomatic relations, a historic shift in Islamabad’s foreign policy that officials say could reshape dynamics in the South Caucasus.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar exchanged a Joint Communiqué with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Sunday during a meeting in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the 25th SCO Summit.

Dar posted on X: “Today, H.E. Foreign Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, and I are pleased to sign and exchange a Joint Communiqué establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia. We reaffirmed our commitment to the UN Charter and agreed to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, education, culture, and tourism.”

The two leaders pledged to work closely at bilateral and multilateral forums, advancing shared objectives of peace, progress, and prosperity. They also discussed expanding cooperation in trade, education, tourism, and cultural exchange.

This is the first time the two nations have formalised relations. For decades, Pakistan, along with Turkey, firmly sided with Azerbaijan in its conflict with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, while Yerevan aligned itself with India, including in the defence sector.

Analysts view the recent Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement, hailed internationally as a breakthrough, as a key enabler of this diplomatic thaw. Islamabad has welcomed the accord, with Dar describing it as a “positive step for regional stability and prosperity.”

The development also carries practical implications for citizens. With ties now formalised, Pakistanis including the large diaspora in the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere will now be able to visit Armenia, opening new possibilities for tourism and people-to-people contact.

Ashfaq Ahmed
Ashfaq AhmedSenior Assistant Editor
Ashfaq has been storming the UAE media scene for over 27 years. As Senior Assistant Editor, his insights, analysis and deep understanding of regional dynamics have helped make sense of the unfolding news.   He’s the go-to guy for deep dives into the South Asian diaspora, blending heart, and hardcore reporting into his pieces. Whether he's unpacking Pakistani community affairs, chasing down leads on international political whirlwinds, or investigative reports on the scourge of terrorism and regional drama — Ashfaq doesn’t miss a beat.    He's earned kudos for his relentless hustle and sharp storytelling. Dependable, dynamic, and unstoppable, Ashfaq does not just report the news, he shapes it.  
Show More
Related Topics:
PakistanVisa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

This handout photograph taken and released by Pakistan's Prime Minister Office on August 21, 2025 shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) speaking with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad.

China reaffirms ties, but raises the bar for Pakistan

4m read
Pakistan and Bangladesh on Sunday sign six agreements during historic visit of Ishaq Dar to Dhaka.

Visa free travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh

2m read
An airport transit visa has a consular fee of 20 euros, whereas a short-stay tourist visa costs 30 euros

Do Indians, Pakistanis in UAE need visa for Moldova?

2m read
Emiratis can travel visa-free to Moldova after new deal

Emiratis can travel visa-free to Moldova after new deal

1m read