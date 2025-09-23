Shehbaz joins world leaders at UNGA, to attend Arab-Islamic summit

Pakistan reaffirms Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation GCC
Dubai: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will join world leaders at the opening ceremony of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as the 193-member world body begins its 80th session today.
The prime minister, who arrived here late Monday night, will also participate in a special summit of Arab and Islamic countries, co-hosted by the United States and Qatar.
He has been invited to attend the summit, which will also be joined by US President Donald Trump.
During the day, Shehbaz will hold meetings with Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, Kuwait’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
He will also attend and address the high-level meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) on the theme “Recommit to our Original Aspirations, United to Build a Brighter Future of Global Development.”
Strengthening ties with GCC
On the sidelines of the UNGA, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar met the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi.
Dar underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the GCC and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation with the Council’s member states.
Both sides exchanged views on enhancing collaboration in various sectors and expanding institutional linkages between Pakistan and the GCC.
Pakistan’s role in the Commonwealth
Earlier on Tuesday, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Commonwealth’s role in tackling global challenges and advancing collective prosperity.
Deputy Prime Minister Dar addressed the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM), welcoming the Secretary-General to her first CFAMM since assuming office in April 2025. He commended her efforts in accelerating the implementation of CHOGM-2024 outcomes and pushing forward reforms to reinvigorate the organization.
Focus on climate, youth and connectivity
Dar highlighted the importance of the forum as a platform for dialogue, peacebuilding, and cooperation in the face of overlapping global crises such as conflicts, climate change, economic vulnerabilities, and disruptive technologies.
“The climate crisis is an existential threat to many of our members. Pakistan, as one of the most climate-vulnerable countries, has experienced this reality firsthand,” Dar said, calling for sustained focus on climate action, adaptation, financing, and resilience-building across the Commonwealth.
He also underscored Pakistan’s leadership in advancing the Commonwealth youth agenda, digital transformation, trade, and entrepreneurship.
“Our young people must be empowered to shape a more prosperous and peaceful future,” he stressed, reaffirming Pakistan’s role in driving the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda to strengthen digital, physical, regulatory, and supply chain links among members.
Reaffirming commitment to global cooperation
Concluding his remarks, Dar emphasized Pakistan’s readiness to work closely with the Secretary-General and all member states to promote peace, sustainable development, climate resilience, and inclusive growth — ensuring that the Commonwealth remains impactful and relevant for future generations.
