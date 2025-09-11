Shehbaz vows Pakistan’s support for Qatar after Israeli strikes on Doha

Sharif condemns ‘flagrant violation’ of Qatar’s sovereignty, urges Muslim unity
Dubai: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday assured Qatar of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support in the wake of Israeli air strikes on Doha, which he condemned as an “unprovoked and blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
During a meeting in Doha with the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Pakistan Prime Minister expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the attack and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured, APP reported.
Sharif said the people and leadership of Pakistan were “deeply disturbed” by the strikes, calling them a serious breach of international law. He stressed that Israel’s “brazen aggression” in the Middle East must be stopped, urging unity among Muslim nations to confront Israeli provocations.
He also praised Qatar’s “responsible and constructive” role in mediating peace efforts in Gaza, warning that Israeli attacks such as the Doha strikes were aimed at destabilising the region and derailing ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives.
At Qatar’s request, Pakistan has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalating situation. The prime minister also welcomed Qatar’s plan to host an Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15, saying Pakistan was ready to co-sponsor and co-organise it under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
Sharif thanked Qatar for its strong support to Pakistan during its standoff with India earlier this year, while the Qatari emir appreciated the prime minister’s visit as a “gesture of true brotherhood.”
Both leaders reaffirmed their countries’ historic ties and agreed to maintain close coordination to promote regional peace, uphold international law, and support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and other senior officials. He was received and later seen off by Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
According to the Foreign Office, the visit reaffirmed Pakistan’s “unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.”
