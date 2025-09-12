GOLD/FOREX
UAE offers condolences to Pakistan after tragic boat capsize during flood relief

MoFA expresses sincere condolences to victims’ families over tragic boat incident

The boat was carrying 24 rescued villagers from flood-affected areas when it overturned.
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over victims of a capsized rescue boat in the Punjab region during flood relief efforts, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and the government and people of Pakistan over this tragedy.

At least nine people died when a rescue boat capsized during flood relief efforts in Pakistan, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday near a village close to the historic city of Multan in eastern Punjab province, according to a statement from the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The boat was carrying 24 rescued villagers from flood-affected areas when it overturned. Authorities confirmed that the remaining 15 passengers were safely pulled from the water.

