The airline also resumed service to Madagascar recently
Dubai: Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Dar es Salaam through November 4 as civil unrest continues to affect Tanzania’s commercial capital and popular tourist gateway.
The Dubai-based carrier announced the cancellation of 10 flights—five departures from Dubai and five return services—starting October 31, with operations suspended until at least November 4.
"We continue to monitor the situation closely," Emirates stated in an advisory issued on October 30. "We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."
The affected flights include EK725 from Dubai to Dar es Salaam and EK726 on the return route. Emirates operates daily services on this route, which connects UAE travellers to Tanzania's beaches, safari destinations, and the islands of Zanzibar.
Passengers with connecting flights through Dubai to Dar es Salaam "will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice," the airline said, indicating the suspension could extend beyond the announced dates depending on ground conditions.
The airline has urged affected customers to contact their travel agencies for rebooking options. Those who booked directly with Emirates can reach out through the airline's customer service channels.
"Customers are requested to ensure their contact details are correct by visiting Manage Your Booking to receive updates," the statement added.
Dar es Salaam serves as a major hub for both business and leisure travelers from the Gulf region, with strong trade links between Tanzania and the UAE.
Protests broke out in the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and other cities during the vote on Wednesday over the exclusion of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s two biggest challengers from the presidential race, as well as what demonstrators say is an increase in government repression, according to a Reuters report.
In contrast to the situation in Tanzania, Emirates announced it has resumed flights to Madagascar’s capital after weeks of disruption.
"Emirates will resume services to and from Antananarivo from 23rd October 2025 with EK707/708," the airline confirmed, signalling that political conditions in the island nation have stabilised sufficiently for normal operations.
The airline said passengers with final destinations in Antananarivo "will be accepted for travel at their point of origin," marking a return to regular booking procedures.
