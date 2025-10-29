Emirates named “Best International Airline” of 2025

Dubai: Emirates has been named “Best International Airline” by the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards, adding to a series of global recognitions the carrier received this year. The airline also earned titles for “Best International First Class” and “Best International Airline Lounge.”

According to Forbes, “The secret to the Dubai-based airline’s success is that it continually refines every aspect of the passenger experience. Emirates recently debuted an opulent lounge-like check-in area for its First-Class and Skywards Platinum members, and it’s the first autism-certified airline, with more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff trained to support travellers with autism.”

Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Dubai was named “Best International Airline Lounge” by Forbes for its facilities, which include à la carte dining, a cigar bar, shower spas, complimentary spa treatments, and direct boarding from the lounge area.

At the Forbes Travel Guide Awards, Emirates won “Best International First Class” for its suites on the Boeing 777-300ER, recognised for features such as floor-to-ceiling doors, zero-gravity seats, Bulgari amenities, and a menu offering items from caviar to in-flight snacks.

Emirates, the world’s largest operator of international First Class seats, currently offers 26,800 First Class seats per week, all of which are private suites.

The Times report also noted Emirates’ network growth, stating that the airline connected the Middle East to five new destinations in 2025, including Shenzhen in southern China and Siem Reap in Cambodia.

At The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025, Emirates was voted “Best Long-Haul Airline” for the second consecutive year. The publication credited the airline’s win to the quality of its cabin crew service, private First Class suites with onboard showers, and its fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft.

The airline’s Skywards loyalty programme was also recognised as Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 and Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme at the World Travel Awards.

Earlier in 2025, the airline was recognised as “Best Long-Haul Airline” at The Telegraph Travel Awards, and “Most Recommended Global Brand” by YouGov. It also took multiple titles at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, including Best Airline Worldwide for the twelfth consecutive year, Best First Class, Best Premium Economy Class, and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.