Emirates named “Best International Airline” of 2025

Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards adds to recognitions it got this year
Dubai: Emirates has been named “Best International Airline” by the Forbes Travel Guide Verified Air Travel Awards, adding to a series of global recognitions the carrier received this year. The airline also earned titles for “Best International First Class” and “Best International Airline Lounge.”
The Forbes awards are based on evaluations by frequent travellers, luxury travel advisors, and Forbes Travel Guides inspectors, with votes from around 9,000 respondents validated through a star-rating system.
According to Forbes, “The secret to the Dubai-based airline’s success is that it continually refines every aspect of the passenger experience. Emirates recently debuted an opulent lounge-like check-in area for its First-Class and Skywards Platinum members, and it’s the first autism-certified airline, with more than 30,000 cabin crew and ground staff trained to support travellers with autism.”
At The Times and Sunday Times Travel Awards 2025, Emirates was voted “Best Long-Haul Airline” for the second consecutive year. The publication credited the airline’s win to the quality of its cabin crew service, private First Class suites with onboard showers, and its fleet of Airbus A380 aircraft.
The Times report also noted Emirates’ network growth, stating that the airline connected the Middle East to five new destinations in 2025, including Shenzhen in southern China and Siem Reap in Cambodia.
In addition, Emirates achieved a score of 87.86 in the Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Awards and was named Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand at the World Travel Awards 2025 regional finals.
Emirates, the world’s largest operator of international First Class seats, currently offers 26,800 First Class seats per week, all of which are private suites.
At the Forbes Travel Guide Awards, Emirates won “Best International First Class” for its suites on the Boeing 777-300ER, recognised for features such as floor-to-ceiling doors, zero-gravity seats, Bulgari amenities, and a menu offering items from caviar to in-flight snacks.
The award also highlighted additional services, including chauffeur-driven transfers, connection assistance in Dubai, and First Class lounge access.
Emirates’ First Class Lounge in Dubai was named “Best International Airline Lounge” by Forbes for its facilities, which include à la carte dining, a cigar bar, shower spas, complimentary spa treatments, and direct boarding from the lounge area.
At the World Travel Awards 2025 regional finals, Emirates also received honours for Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class and Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge – First Class.
Earlier in 2025, the airline was recognised as “Best Long-Haul Airline” at The Telegraph Travel Awards, and “Most Recommended Global Brand” by YouGov. It also took multiple titles at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, including Best Airline Worldwide for the twelfth consecutive year, Best First Class, Best Premium Economy Class, and Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East.
The airline’s Skywards loyalty programme was also recognised as Best Global Airline Loyalty Program at the International Loyalty Awards 2025 and Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme at the World Travel Awards.
These awards reflect Emirates’ continued focus on service quality, fleet investment, and product innovation across its global network.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox