The trip, a mix of work and leisure, took an unexpected turn after the UAE responded to Iran’s blatant aggression in the region. Fatima’s husband, parents, and in-laws are currently in Dubai and she had simply not anticipated being away from them during the crisis.

“They keep asking me to go play tourist, but I don't feel comfortable watching my family face this anxious time alone. I know they are very safe in Dubai, but I just want to be reunited with my family. Times like these remind you that family matters most,” she added.

“I was supposed to return on Sunday [March 1], but all flights were grounded in Tanzania due to the conflict. Dubai is my home, and my family is there — my parents, my husband, and my in-laws, It's my whole world,” she said.

“My heart belongs to Dubai, and I am feeling a certain sense of guilt for being here. While I am confident that the UAE authorities are keeping my family safe, I just want to be back home,” she told Gulf News from Dar es Salaam, where she is waiting for a flight back to the UAE.

“This was a sudden trip arranged last week to drum up buzz for Zanzibar. The owner who commissioned me is now stuck in Dubai, but she generously offered her home in Zanzibar when she realised that we have no way of returning to Dubai until flights are resumed. She has never met me but has only seen my reels, but she knew that hotels in Zanzibar aren't cheap, so she offered her home!,” Fatima said.

As she waits to return to Dubai, she says the taxing ordeal has taught her some life lessons: "I may travel the world for work, but my heart belongs to Dubai. That is where my family is, that is where my home is. I want to be there with them, to make sure they are safe and to feel safe myself.”

"Indians have a 90-day visit visa permit here, so I’m not worried about staying. But I just want to get back to my family because you are constantly worried about being away from family at such a time,” she said.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.