UAE citizens must verify visa requirements for family members, friends
Yerevan: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Yerevan have issued a critical travel advisory for Emiratis planning trips to Armenia.
The advisory specifically warns citizens to carefully check the visa requirements for any accompanying family members or companions before departure.
This proactive measure is designed to help UAE nationals avoid potential delays or complications upon their arrival at Armenian airports.
The embassy stressed the importance of relying exclusively on official and authorised channels for all visa-related information to ensure accuracy and prevent misinformation.
Officials underscored that advance preparation is key to a seamless travel experience. They advised travellers to stay current on all travel guidelines and regulations issued by relevant authorities.
Armenia is experiencing a significant rise in tourism from the UAE and the rest of the GCC, following a recent government decision to liberalise visa regulations for residents and visa holders from Gulf countries, a top tourism official told Gulf News recently.
The move, which took effect on July 1, has already yielded impressive results, according to Lusine Gevorgyan, Head of Armenia’s Tourism Committee. Lusine said hotels are currently at 95 per cent occupancy, with visitor numbers increasing considerably this summer compared to last year.
She attributed this growth directly to the new policy, which allows GCC residents and those with valid US or Schengen visas to enter Armenia with greater ease.
“The government’s decision was made recently, but we already see a big potential,” Lusine said. “We have a lot of flights from Yerevan to the GCC, and this is important for developing tourism,” she added.
The strategy is focused on positioning Armenia as a year-round destination, particularly for GCC travellers seeking diverse experiences, she added.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox