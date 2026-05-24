What Sudanese residents and families shared at Dubai’s Sudan Festival

The event has been attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and Dr. El Amin Gafar Ahmed Taha, head of the Sudanese community in the UAE.

Held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre on May 23, the festival has drawn more than 25,000 visitors, bringing together Sudanese families, artists, performers, and residents from different nationalities for a full day of music, art, food, and heritage.

Dubai: For many Sudanese residents in the UAE, the Sudan Festival at Expo City Dubai was more than just a cultural event. It was a celebration of memories, identity, and the feeling of finding a second home.

He has expressed his appreciation for Sudan and its people, who serve as the “living bridge” between the two countries.

“We are here once again to celebrate the close and enduring friendship between the people of Sudan and the UAE, two nations bound by genuine brotherhood, mutual respect, and a deep sense of shared identity,” said Sheikh Nahyan.

In his address, Sheikh Nahyan has praised the deep-rooted ties between Sudan and the UAE and the role of the Sudanese community in strengthening those bonds.

He has regarded the gathering as “a tribute to the UAE and a reflection of the genuine love” under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“You have made the UAE your home, and through your work and dedication, you reflect the very best of what Sudan stands for.”

“We are happy to be here. We love the UAE and all the nationalities that are here. We are all sisters and brothers and we hope we continue to be safe and full of love.”

Moreover, he has highlighted that the Sudanese community sees the UAE as its “second mother country.”

“For a very long time, UAE and Sudan are having the best relationship ever. Since the union, the relationship between the two countries has been the best and it will always be the best,” said Taha.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Taha has noted that the festival mirrored the close relationship Sudanese residents feel with the UAE.

“The UAE is very dear to me and so is Sudan. I wanted to tie them together in my artwork for people to see.”

Using oil paint and mixed media, she has conveyed the “bittersweet feeling” of displacement, nostalgia, and identity.

“My work explores broken pieces of my memory. In my head, these images look distorted, some are blurred, and I really wanted to show that to people,” Eltayeb told Gulf News.

Gulf News has also spoken to different Sudanese residents as they share how they thrive in the Emirates. Among the many artists showcasing their work at the festival was 18-year-old Grade 12 student Aya Eltayeb, whose paintings have explored fragmented memories of Sudan and her childhood in the UAE.

“This is her second home. She has spent all her life here and goes to Sudan mainly during vacations. Now she is presenting what she can remember from the people and places she visited,” shared Ibrahim.

Her mother, Nada Ibrahim, who has lived in the UAE since 1998, has mentioned that her daughter was born and raised here.

“I studied arts in Sudan and I apply it here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As a street artist, I have found home and opportunity here in the UAE,” stated Yusif.

Sudanese artist Usama Abdulbagl Yusif, who has been in the UAE for over 15 years, has bared that the Emirates helped him grow as an artist and connect with wider audiences.

“Events like Sudan Festival is very nice because Sudanese people like Emiratis. This is our second home and we have to be together hand in hand,” exclaimed Albcha.

On the other hand, actress Lula Albcha, who has spent more than 25 years in the UAE, has underscored that the festival displayed the warmth between Sudanese and Emirati communities.

Artists including Insaf Madani and Mohamed Bashir have performed traditional Sudanese songs, while Yousif Al Barbari and Dr. Omar Al Amin have presented musical performances inspired by Sudanese culture and heritage.

Organised by Sudanese clubs and community centres across the UAE, in partnership with the “Emirates Loves Sudan” platform, the festival has featured folkloric performances, theatre, live music, and heritage exhibitions celebrating Sudan’s diverse traditions.

The food section has also remained one of the busiest attractions throughout the day, serving popular Sudanese dishes and beverages that introduced attendees to the country’s culinary culture.

Those recognised included engineer Elsoni Banaga, the first director of Abu Dhabi Municipality; Saleh Farah, the first legal adviser in UAE history; Dr. Abubakar Abdulla Omer, a pioneering Sudanese paediatrician in the UAE; engineer Mukhtar Makki Mohammed Fadl, former director of Ajman Municipality; Mustafa Mohamed Alamin Mustafa, Sudanese community leader in Umm Al Quwain; and Al Mahi Abdullah Al Mahi Al Nayer, former director of Ajman University in Fujairah.

During the event, Sheikh Nahyan has also honoured several distinguished Sudanese figures for their contributions to public life in the UAE.

The Sudan Festival follows previous community events such as the “Gate of Sudan” festival last year and the “UAE in the Heart of Sudan” in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Clubs and Centres, along with their eight branches across the UAE, have also been honoured for their role in strengthening cultural and community ties.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.