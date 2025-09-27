UAE and Trinidad and Tobago sign landmark visa-free agreement for diplomatic passports
Dubai: The UAE and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a landmark agreement granting mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Trinidad and Tobago’s top officials formalised the deal, which strengthens bilateral ties, promotes economic and diplomatic cooperation, and marks a significant step in the UAE’s engagement with Caribbean nations.
Under the agreement, UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, or “mission” passports can enter Trinidad and Tobago without a visa. Likewise, holders of Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic and official passports are exempt from visa requirements when visiting the UAE.
The agreement was signed during Sheikh Abdullah’s meeting with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.
The UAE’s top diplomat and the Prime Minister discussed ways to enhance friendly relations and cooperation across economic, trade, and investment sectors. They also reviewed key issues on the UN General Assembly agenda.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening ties with Trinidad and Tobago, promoting economic collaboration, and supporting shared development to benefit both nations.
