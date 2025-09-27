GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE, Trinidad and Tobago grant visa-free access

UAE and Trinidad and Tobago sign landmark visa-free agreement for diplomatic passports

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

Dubai: The UAE and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a landmark agreement granting mutual visa exemptions for diplomatic and official passport holders.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Trinidad and Tobago’s top officials formalised the deal, which strengthens bilateral ties, promotes economic and diplomatic cooperation, and marks a significant step in the UAE’s engagement with Caribbean nations.

Visa exemptions under the deal

Under the agreement, UAE citizens holding diplomatic, special, ordinary, or “mission” passports can enter Trinidad and Tobago without a visa. Likewise, holders of Trinidad and Tobago’s diplomatic and official passports are exempt from visa requirements when visiting the UAE.

Strengthening bilateral ties

The agreement was signed during Sheikh Abdullah’s meeting with Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York.

The UAE’s top diplomat and the Prime Minister discussed ways to enhance friendly relations and cooperation across economic, trade, and investment sectors. They also reviewed key issues on the UN General Assembly agenda.

Commitment to shared development

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening ties with Trinidad and Tobago, promoting economic collaboration, and supporting shared development to benefit both nations.

Related Topics:
UAE VisasVisa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE reaffirms support for peace in Gaza at UN meeting with Israel

Sheikh Abdullah calls for urgent ceasefire in Gaza

2m read
Travellers at Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, US. Picture used for illustrative purposes.

H1B visa changes spark India-UAE-US travel cancellation

3m read
Hasan Ali (L) of Pakistan walks off the field while Justin Greaves (C) and Roston Chase (R) of West Indies celebrate winning the second ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 10, 2025.

Windies level ODI series with Pakistan as Chase stars

2m read
Hasan Nawaz (L) of Pakistan hits 6 as Shai Hope (R) of West Indies watches during the first ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 2025.

Nawaz sparks Pakistan to 5-wicket ODI win over Windies

2m read