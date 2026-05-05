The UAE dominates this year’s list followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 entries, Egypt with 17
Dubai: Forbes Middle East has revealed the third annual list of the region’s Most Impactful Real Estate Leaders, highlighting the developers and decision-makers transforming the region’s skylines and urban landscapes.
The ranking was compiled over several months and based on multiple criteria including years of experience, the value of completed and ongoing projects, company financials such as total assets and revenues (where available), and the size of landbanks and number of units held.
The UAE dominates this year’s list with 47 leaders of companies, followed by Saudi Arabia with 21 entries and Egypt with 17, demonstrating the continued concentration of real estate activity in these key markets.
Claiming the top spot for the second year in row is Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of DAMAC Properties. Under his leadership, DAMAC has continued to expand its global partnerships, most recently introducing Chelsea Residences in collaboration with Chelsea Football Club.
He is followed by Mohamed Alabbar, Founder and Managing Director of Emaar Properties, with Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO of Aldar, in third place. All three of the top leaders are based in the UAE, reinforcing the country’s position as the leading real estate hub in the region.
The list includes 11 billionaires with a combined net worth of $39.4 billion, reinforcing the real estate sector as one of the region’s most powerful engines of wealth creation.
Strategic partnerships and branded developments are redefining the landscape. Among the year’s standout deals, Qatari Diar, led by Chairman Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiya (ranked 7th), signed a $29.7 billion agreement with Egypt’s New Urban Communities Authority to develop the Alam Al-Roum area on the Egyptian Mediterranean coast. Meanwhile, Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman of Binghatti Holding (ranked 8th), launched Mercedes-Benz Places | Binghatti City in early 2026, an $8 billion project spanning more than 10 million square meters.
The list features a broad spectrum of companies, from legacy institutions to ambitious newcomers. Egypt’s Madinet Masr for Housing & Development, led by President and CEO Abdallah Sallam, is the oldest developer listed, having been established in 1959. At the other end of the spectrum, the UAE’s ONE Development, led by Founder and Chairman Ali Al Gebely, is the youngest listee, founded in 2023.