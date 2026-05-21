Emad Saleh: The enduring appeal of boutique living in Dubai

Buyers today want lifestyle, functionality and emotional connect, says Saleh
Dubai’s real estate sector is no stranger to superlatives – the tallest, the largest, the most expansive. Yet, as the city matures and its demographic landscape shifts, a new kind of luxury is quietly taking root. Today’s discerning buyers are turning their attention away from sprawling mega-developments in favour of something more intimate. Enter: boutique living.
At the forefront of this shift is Emad Saleh, Founder and Chairman of AMWAJ Development. Under his leadership, the Dubai-based developer is redefining the mid-luxury segment by proving that elevated living is not strictly a function of square footage or price, but of purpose.
“The emphasis is now on end users instead of only investors,” explains Saleh. “Buyers today want lifestyle, functionality, and emotional connection. They’re seeking identity and long term value, not just location.”
This evolution is largely driven by a more conscious consumer base. Following the pivotal 2024 regional regulatory updates that established stricter guidelines for sustainable development, buyers have become increasingly educated. They are no longer swayed by superficial marketing. In fact, industry leaders are actively moving away from the purely emotive labels that once dominated the market, pivoting instead toward measurable indicators of quality.
Savvy investors and end users now look for sustainable features as true markers of a property’s value.
AMWAJ Development has captured this perfectly. Rather than chasing fleeting trends, the company focuses on delivering low rise, lifestyle driven communities in prime locations like Mohammed Bin Rashid (MBR) City’s Meydan district.
“At AMWAJ, we define luxury through intentional design and thoughtful development choices, not through excess,” says Saleh. “It’s about designing with purpose, building with integrity, and delivering with care.”
This ethos is vividly illustrated in the developer’s flagship project, Starlight Park. Comprising four residential buildings in Meydan District 11, the sold-out development recently shattered expectations by hitting its 95% construction milestone, on track for its Q2 2026 handover.
Starlight Park offers a masterclass in boutique living, integrating rooftop swimming pools, private EV charging stations, and dedicated wellness spaces like boxing and yoga studios. The project’s rapid success underscores a deep market appetite for developments that hit the sweet spot between elevated amenities and attainable pricing.
Building on that momentum, AMWAJ recently broke ground on its most ambitious project yet: Gate 11. Also situated in Meydan’s District 11, the development pushes the boutique concept further with resort-style aesthetics, swimmable lagoon access, and smart home integration.
Slated for completion in early 2028, Gate 11 was designed with a clear focus on community and human connection. Featuring expansive layouts, soft architectural lines, and wellness-centric amenities ranging from a kids’ art space to a boho garden, the project caters to professionals and families seeking a tranquil retreat in the city.
“Our responsibility is to ensure that what appears on site is the result of months of disciplined planning, technical coordination, and execution readiness,” Saleh notes, reflecting on the rapid progress of AMWAJ’s portfolio. “We work around clear milestones, measurable accountability, and strong governance to ensure every commitment we make is delivered with integrity.”
The rise of boutique living in Dubai is a reflection of urban maturity. It signals a market where growth is driven by refinement rather than mere expansion. For developers like AMWAJ, the future lies in creating spaces that seamlessly integrate cutting-edge connectivity with eco-friendly design, fostering environments where communities can truly thrive.
As Saleh looks towards the next five years, his vision remains grounded in the principles that built AMWAJ. “We want to be recognised as a developer that delivered not just on promises, but on purpose,” he concludes.