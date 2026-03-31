Raising the standard for residential living in Dubai with Amwaj Development

In conversation with Murad Saleh, Co-Founder and CEO, Amwaj Development
Despite ongoing global volatility, Dubai’s real estate sector continues to evolve with notable sophistication. A new buyer mindset is emerging – one focused on long‑term liveability, wellbeing and design integrity over short‑term gains or location alone.
Recent years have shown a strong demand for affordable, family‑friendly communities, signalling a clear preference for lower density, lifestyle oriented neighbourhoods across the city. This shift aligns seamlessly with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which places walkability, green space and mixed‑use neighbourhoods at the heart of future development.
According to Murad Saleh, Co‑Founder and CEO of Amwaj Development, “Liveability is no longer a secondary outcome; it’s a central measure of success. Residents want homes that support real life – community, wellbeing, convenience, and spaces that grow with them.”
What once looked like a niche luxury trend has now become one of the UAE’s most powerful residential drivers.
The Global Wellness Institute reports that the UAE’s wellness economy has surged to $40.8 billion, the fastest growing in the MENA region, with wellness real estate expanding 22.8% between 2019 and 2024. Parallel studies show the country’s wellness real estate market is expected to rise from Dh503 million in 2024 to Dh31 billion by 2027, reflecting an unprecedented appetite for homes that actively support healthier living.
Demand is translating into tangible design shifts.
Across Dubai, wellness‑focused residences – incorporating biophilic design, enhanced air and water systems, meditation zones, community walking trails and circadian lighting – are surging.
Amwaj Development’s Starlight Park in Meydan reflects this new direction. Its clean geometric architecture is paired with intelligent space planning and a masterplan designed around everyday wellbeing: rooftop leisure decks with skyline views, smart fitness studios, children’s play zones, social lounges and co‑working spaces. These are not add‑ons but essential components of a “within‑steps” lifestyle.
“Better living means thoughtful design and a sense of belonging,” Saleh adds. “At Amwaj, we aim to create communities that feel both refined and deeply functional.”
Recognised as the Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer of the Year – MENA 2025 and ranked among the Top 100 Real Estate Developers in the GCC, Amwaj Development exemplifies the region’s shift toward people first, wellness‑integrated communities.
Dubai’s next chapter won’t be defined by scale, but by quality, well-being and human‑centred living – a standard now steadily becoming the norm.