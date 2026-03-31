Raising the standard for residential living in Dubai with Amwaj Development

The Global Wellness Institute reports that the UAE’s wellness economy has surged to $40.8 billion, the fastest growing in the MENA region, with wellness real estate expanding 22.8% between 2019 and 2024. Parallel studies show the country’s wellness real estate market is expected to rise from Dh503 million in 2024 to Dh31 billion by 2027, reflecting an unprecedented appetite for homes that actively support healthier living.