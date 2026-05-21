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Xu Ma champions ‘emotionally intelligent’ buildings in Dubai’s next chapter of urban growth

Tomorrow World was founded on the belief that buildings need to be emotionally intelligent

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Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Real Estate Development.
Xu Ma, Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Real Estate Development.

As Founder and Chairman of Tomorrow World Real Estate Development, Xu Ma stands at the intersection of global entrepreneurship and Dubai’s next chapter of urban growth. With over two decades of experience in international trade and strategic investment, he brings a rare combination of financial discipline, cross-border vision, and design sensitivity to the city’s real estate landscape. Under his leadership, Tomorrow World has rapidly evolved from a new entrant to a conviction-led boutique developer with an AED 8 billion pipeline of residential and commercial projects across Dubai.

For Xu Ma, development is not a numbers game, but a people business. Tomorrow World was founded on the belief that buildings should be emotionally intelligent – spaces that respond to how people actually live, work, and connect, rather than merely maximising plot utilisation. This philosophy is evident in the company’s inaugural projects, including Tomorrow 166 on Dubai Islands and Tomorrow Commercial Tower in International City, both of which achieved complete sell-outs within months of launch. Each project is guided by a “design-first” mindset, where light, flow, and narrative are treated as seriously as construction schedules and returns.

A core pillar of Xu Ma’s approach is trust. Tomorrow World follows a self-funded delivery model, backed by established contractors and consultants, and anchored in locations aligned with Dubai’s 2040 Urban Master Plan. In an increasingly discerning market, this has resonated strongly with both resident-investors and international buyers seeking clarity, transparency, and long-term alignment with the city’s direction. Strategic partnerships with global names such as Savills and leading brokerage platforms further reinforce the company’s institutional rigour.

Beyond project delivery, Xu Ma is focused on the decade ahead. He views Dubai not just as a property market, but as an evolving global hub for talent, innovation, and lifestyle. Tomorrow World’s pipeline is intentionally diversified across emerging waterfront districts, established communities, and future growth corridors, ensuring the portfolio is positioned for resilience across cycles. As Dubai continues to attract new residents, entrepreneurs, and capital, Xu Ma’s ambition is clear: to help shape a skyline that tells human stories, not just market statistics.

In doing so, he is redefining what it means to be a “visionary” developer in Dubai – combining strategic patience with bold design, and proving that commercially successful projects can also be deeply considered, meaningful places to call home.

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