Xu Ma champions ‘emotionally intelligent’ buildings in Dubai’s next chapter of urban growth

For Xu Ma, development is not a numbers game, but a people business. Tomorrow World was founded on the belief that buildings should be emotionally intelligent – spaces that respond to how people actually live, work, and connect, rather than merely maximising plot utilisation. This philosophy is evident in the company’s inaugural projects, including Tomorrow 166 on Dubai Islands and Tomorrow Commercial Tower in International City, both of which achieved complete sell-outs within months of launch. Each project is guided by a “design-first” mindset, where light, flow, and narrative are treated as seriously as construction schedules and returns.