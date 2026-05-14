Authorities said the initiative would help enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched a new electronic service allowing citizens to issue entry visas for new domestic drivers through the government’s unified “Sahel” application without visiting service centres, in a major digital government push, cutting paperwork and streamlining procedures.
The ministry said the service was introduced by the Human Resources and Information Technology Sector in cooperation with the Residency Affairs Sector as part of Kuwait’s wider digital transformation efforts aimed at simplifying procedures and improving public services.
Authorities said the initiative would help enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork and save users time and effort by enabling applications to be completed electronically.
The ministry added that the move supports Kuwait’s broader strategy to expand digital government services and develop an integrated online system for public transactions.