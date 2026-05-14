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Kuwait launches online domestic driver visa service through Sahel app

Authorities said the initiative would help enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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Kuwaiti citizens can now apply for domestic driver visas through Sahel app.
Kuwaiti citizens can now apply for domestic driver visas through Sahel app.
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Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has launched a new electronic service allowing citizens to issue entry visas for new domestic drivers through the government’s unified “Sahel” application without visiting service centres, in a major digital government push, cutting paperwork and streamlining procedures.

The ministry said the service was introduced by the Human Resources and Information Technology Sector in cooperation with the Residency Affairs Sector as part of Kuwait’s wider digital transformation efforts aimed at simplifying procedures and improving public services.

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Authorities said the initiative would help enhance efficiency, reduce paperwork and save users time and effort by enabling applications to be completed electronically.

The ministry added that the move supports Kuwait’s broader strategy to expand digital government services and develop an integrated online system for public transactions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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