Flights were halted earlier today after Iran's attacks on the airport
Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways resumed commercial flights from Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday after receiving full security clearance from the relevant authorities, as air travel gradually returns to normal following recent Iranian attacks on the country.
The resumption comes hours after Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the restart of Kuwait Airways operations from Terminal 4, signalling a phased recovery of airport services after damage assessments and safety inspections were completed.
Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the airline remains fully committed to the safety and comfort of passengers and crew, but warned that some flights could still face delays or cancellations due to the evolving situation.
Passengers scheduled to travel on Wednesday were advised to check the status of their flights through the airline's website before heading to the airport.
“Passenger safety and security remain our highest priority,” Pasupathi said in a statement, adding that the airline remained committed to serving Kuwait with responsibility, flexibility and operational resilience.
Kuwait International Airport has been gradually resuming operations after Iranian missile and drone attacks had targeted the country, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airport facilities. Authorities have said all flight resumptions are subject to strict security and safety reviews.