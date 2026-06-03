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Jazeera Airways resumes flights from Kuwait Airport's Terminal 5 after security clearance

Flights were halted earlier today after Iran's attacks on the airport

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways resumed commercial flights from Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday after receiving full security clearance from the relevant authorities.
Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways resumed commercial flights from Terminal 5 at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday after receiving full security clearance from the relevant authorities.
KUNA

Kuwaiti low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways resumed commercial flights from Terminal 5 (T5) at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday after receiving full security clearance from the relevant authorities, as air travel gradually returns to normal following recent Iranian attacks on the country.

The resumption comes hours after Kuwait's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the restart of Kuwait Airways operations from Terminal 4, signalling a phased recovery of airport services after damage assessments and safety inspections were completed.

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Jazeera Airways CEO Barathan Pasupathi said the airline remains fully committed to the safety and comfort of passengers and crew, but warned that some flights could still face delays or cancellations due to the evolving situation.

Passengers scheduled to travel on Wednesday were advised to check the status of their flights through the airline's website before heading to the airport.

“Passenger safety and security remain our highest priority,” Pasupathi said in a statement, adding that the airline remained committed to serving Kuwait with responsibility, flexibility and operational resilience.

Kuwait International Airport has been gradually resuming operations after Iranian missile and drone attacks had targeted the country, causing casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including airport facilities. Authorities have said all flight resumptions are subject to strict security and safety reviews.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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