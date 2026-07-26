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UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia cancellations and travel advisories

UAE flights disrupted as regional tensions cause Kuwait, Bahrain cancellations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules amid security concerns
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules amid security concerns
Dubai Airports

Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Sunday, July 26, 2026, are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes amid ongoing regional tensions.

While UAE airports remain operational, airlines have urged passengers to monitor official updates, stay in contact with carriers and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.

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Etihad Airways cancellations

Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) until July 26, due to operational reasons.

The airline has also reported cancellations on flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport (BAH). Flight EY648 from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi on July 26 has been cancelled.

Passengers affected by cancellations are advised to update their contact details with Etihad to receive the latest flight notifications and travel assistance.

Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.

Emirates flight status

Emirates flights between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI), as well as Bahrain International Airport (BAH), are scheduled on July 26 and July 27, 2026.

Emirates flight status, July 26, 2026

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI)

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB)

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH)

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB)

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

July 27, 2026

Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI)

  • EK853

  • EK855

  • EK857

  • EK859

Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB)

  • EK854

  • EK856

  • EK858

  • EK860

Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH)

  • EK835

  • EK837

  • EK839

Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB)

  • EK836

  • EK838

  • EK840

Passengers are advised to check the latest Emirates flight status before travelling, as schedules may change due to operational conditions.

flydubai travel update

flydubai has advised passengers travelling during the summer holiday period that airports are expected to be busier than usual.

Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are advised to:

  • Complete check-in early

  • Arrive at the airport with extra time

  • Check flight status before departure

  • Reach the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure

Flights between Dubai and Bahrain on July 27 and Dubai-Kuwait routes remain scheduled as per the latest flight status updates.

flydubai to operate temporary flights to Salerno

Due to planned maintenance at Naples International Airport (NAP), flydubai will temporarily operate daily flights from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 (DXB) to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport (QSR) from November 1 to 30, 2026. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules before travelling.

Air Arabia cancellations

UAE-Kuwait flights: Air Arabia has reported cancellations and schedule changes on several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain routes on July 26 and July 27, 2026.

Abu Dhabi to Kuwait

  • 3L020 — Cancelled

  • 3L022 — Not yet departed

Kuwait to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L021 — Cancelled

  • 3L023 — Not yet departed

Sharjah to Kuwait

  • G9068 — Cancelled

  • G9124 — Cancelled

  • G9121 — Not yet departed

Kuwait to Sharjah

  • G9069 — Cancelled

  • G9125 — Cancelled

  • G9122 — Not yet departed

UAE-Bahrain flights

Abu Dhabi to Bahrain

  • 3L015 — Not yet departed

  • 3L017 — Not yet departed

Bahrain to Abu Dhabi

  • 3L016 — Not yet departed

  • 3L018 — Not yet departed

Sharjah to Bahrain

  • G9107 — Cancelled

  • G9101 — Not yet departed

  • G9103 — Not yet departed

Bahrain to Sharjah

  • G9108 — Cancelled

  • G9102 — Not yet departed

  • G9104 — Not yet departed

Passengers are advised to check the latest Air Arabia flight status before travelling, as schedules may change due to operational conditions.

Dubai airport travel advice

Dubai International Airport has advised passengers to:

  • Arrive at least three hours before departure

  • Expect longer security and immigration processing times

  • Reach boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure

  • Allow extra time for traffic delays

  • Use the Dubai Metro where possible, especially for Emirates Terminal 3

Passengers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to reduce waiting times.

Global travel advisories remain in place

Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions due to regional security concerns.

US advisory: The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, and to confirm updates directly with airlines.

Uk advisory: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the security situation remains unpredictable and could change quickly, advising travellers to monitor updates and follow local guidance.

Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.

Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise caution due to risks from missile and drone activity, military operations and debris.

Travel advice for passengers

Passengers should confirm flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.

Travellers should keep documents ready, arrive early and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.

Related Topics:
FlyDubaiEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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