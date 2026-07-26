UAE flight status today: Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia cancellations and travel advisories

UAE flights disrupted as regional tensions cause Kuwait, Bahrain cancellations
Travellers flying to and from the UAE on Sunday, July 26, 2026, are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as some regional routes continue to face cancellations, delays and schedule changes amid ongoing regional tensions.
While UAE airports remain operational, airlines have urged passengers to monitor official updates, stay in contact with carriers and allow extra time for check-in, security and immigration procedures.
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights EY653 and EY654 between Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI) until July 26, due to operational reasons.
The airline has also reported cancellations on flights between Abu Dhabi and Bahrain International Airport (BAH). Flight EY648 from Bahrain to Abu Dhabi on July 26 has been cancelled.
Passengers affected by cancellations are advised to update their contact details with Etihad to receive the latest flight notifications and travel assistance.
Flight status alert: Always check official airline websites for real-time updates, as flight schedules and conditions can change rapidly.
Emirates flights between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Kuwait International Airport (KWI), as well as Bahrain International Airport (BAH), are scheduled on July 26 and July 27, 2026.
Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI)
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB)
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH)
EK835
EK837
EK839
Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB)
EK836
EK838
EK840
Dubai (DXB) to Kuwait (KWI)
EK853
EK855
EK857
EK859
Kuwait (KWI) to Dubai (DXB)
EK854
EK856
EK858
EK860
Dubai (DXB) to Bahrain (BAH)
EK835
EK837
EK839
Bahrain (BAH) to Dubai (DXB)
EK836
EK838
EK840
Passengers are advised to check the latest Emirates flight status before travelling, as schedules may change due to operational conditions.
flydubai has advised passengers travelling during the summer holiday period that airports are expected to be busier than usual.
Travellers departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) are advised to:
Complete check-in early
Arrive at the airport with extra time
Check flight status before departure
Reach the boarding gate at least 60 minutes before departure
Flights between Dubai and Bahrain on July 27 and Dubai-Kuwait routes remain scheduled as per the latest flight status updates.
flydubai to operate temporary flights to Salerno
Due to planned maintenance at Naples International Airport (NAP), flydubai will temporarily operate daily flights from Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 (DXB) to Salerno Costa d’Amalfi Airport (QSR) from November 1 to 30, 2026. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight schedules before travelling.
UAE-Kuwait flights: Air Arabia has reported cancellations and schedule changes on several UAE-Kuwait and UAE-Bahrain routes on July 26 and July 27, 2026.
Abu Dhabi to Kuwait
3L020 — Cancelled
3L022 — Not yet departed
Kuwait to Abu Dhabi
3L021 — Cancelled
3L023 — Not yet departed
Sharjah to Kuwait
G9068 — Cancelled
G9124 — Cancelled
G9121 — Not yet departed
Kuwait to Sharjah
G9069 — Cancelled
G9125 — Cancelled
G9122 — Not yet departed
Abu Dhabi to Bahrain
3L015 — Not yet departed
3L017 — Not yet departed
Bahrain to Abu Dhabi
3L016 — Not yet departed
3L018 — Not yet departed
Sharjah to Bahrain
G9107 — Cancelled
G9101 — Not yet departed
G9103 — Not yet departed
Bahrain to Sharjah
G9108 — Cancelled
G9102 — Not yet departed
G9104 — Not yet departed
Passengers are advised to check the latest Air Arabia flight status before travelling, as schedules may change due to operational conditions.
Dubai International Airport has advised passengers to:
Arrive at least three hours before departure
Expect longer security and immigration processing times
Reach boarding gates at least 60 minutes before departure
Allow extra time for traffic delays
Use the Dubai Metro where possible, especially for Emirates Terminal 3
Passengers are also encouraged to use online check-in, airline apps, early baggage drop and self-service kiosks to reduce waiting times.
Several countries continue to warn travellers about possible disruptions due to regional security concerns.
US advisory: The US Department of State has advised travellers to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruptions, and to confirm updates directly with airlines.
Uk advisory: The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the security situation remains unpredictable and could change quickly, advising travellers to monitor updates and follow local guidance.
Canada continues to advise against non-essential travel to the UAE, warning that renewed missile or drone activity could affect flights.
Australia has advised citizens in the region to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available, if it is safe to do so.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory until August 31, urging airlines to exercise caution due to risks from missile and drone activity, military operations and debris.
Passengers should confirm flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport, as schedules may change at short notice.
Travellers should keep documents ready, arrive early and follow instructions from airlines and airport authorities.