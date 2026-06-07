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Kuwait launches new visa service for workers and drivers, tightens eligibility rules

Revised Kuwait rules set caps on domestic workers and drivers by family status

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kuwait City skyline
Kuwait City skyline
AFP

The Ministry of Interior of Kuwait has introduced a new digital service, in coordination with the Public Authority for Manpower and the ministry’s IT sector, allowing citizens and expatriates to issue and manage domestic worker and driver-related services online through the unified government application “Sahel,” according to KUNA.

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Part of wider digital transformation push

The ministry said the initiative is part of efforts to digitise government transactions, streamline recruitment procedures, and simplify residency-related services. The platform allows users to complete applications without visiting service centres, improving efficiency and reducing processing time.

Updated eligibility rules for sponsorship

The announcement also introduced revised rules governing sponsorship of domestic workers and drivers:

  • Single women: eligible to sponsor one domestic worker only

  • Married/divorced/widowed women with children: one domestic worker and one driver

  • Married/divorced/widowed men with families: up to three domestic workers and one driver

  • Single men: eligible to sponsor one driver only

Regulating labour and improving governance

The ministry said the updated system aims to better regulate domestic labour categories, ensure fair use of services, and strengthen digital governance across government platforms.

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KuwaitVisa

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