Kuwait

Kuwait revamps domestic violence law to protect families

Cabinet approves wide reforms to close legal gaps and strengthen child protection

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Revised domestic violence law aligns with global standards and child-first policies.
Dubai: Kuwait has revised its domestic violence law, approving wide-ranging amendments aimed at closing legal gaps and strengthening protection and prevention mechanisms for families and children, the Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs said.

Minister Dr Amthal Al Huwailah said the Cabinet-backed changes amount to a comprehensive legislative update designed to create a more effective and inclusive framework for family protection and stability, aligned with international conventions and best practice, state-news agency KUNA reported.

She announced the reforms at the opening of the Family and Child Protection Conference, held under the patronage of Nasser Yousef Al Sumait Justice Minister, who also chairs the Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies.

Al Huwailah said the revised framework places the best interests of the child at the centre of policy and procedure, and is paired with plans to expand family services, update related legislation, strengthen visitation centres and enhance family courts to speed up dispute resolution while preserving privacy and family cohesion.

She said protecting families and children remains a national priority, supported through policy reform, improved services, institutional coordination and preventive and therapeutic programmes, alongside partnerships with civil society under clear regulatory standards.

Justice Minister Al Sumait said family and child protection requires an integrated national system bringing together government agencies, civil society, media and specialists. He said rising family disputes and child welfare cases highlight not only legislative shortcomings but also fragmented processes and slow procedures.

The justice ministry is working with other authorities on a package of related laws and judicial reforms to modernise family courts, accelerate rulings and simplify access to legal rights, while limiting the impact of prolonged disputes on children, he added. He said legislation alone is insufficient without a coordinated support system.

