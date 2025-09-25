GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait sees 222 khula cases, 2,666 divorces in 7 months, alarming rise in marital breakdowns

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Justice has released new statistics showing 222 cases of khula—divorce initiated by wives—among Kuwaiti couples from January 1 to July 31, 2025, Al Qabas Arabis daily reported.

During the same period, 287 divorces were recorded for Kuwaiti women before consummation, while 439 cases involved husbands remaining married to one or more wives.

The data also revealed 2,666 divorces in 2025 among Kuwaiti couples and a total of 5,993 marriages between Kuwaiti men and women, representing more than 75 per cent of all unions between nationals.

The Justice Ministry has recently adopted a new framework to enhance the role of family mediation centres, aimed at reducing divorce rates and preventing family breakdown. The centres employ specialists in sociology and family relations alongside religious scholars to help couples resolve conflicts before they escalate to divorce.

Officials also highlighted inter-agency collaboration to educate newlywed couples about the impact of drugs on families and society, as well as the broader negative consequences of divorce.

