Kuwait’s overall population falls in early 2025, as number of citizens rises

Census shows citizens now make up 32 per cent of Kuwait’s population

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait’s Central Statistical Bureau announced on Sunday that the country’s population reached 4,881,254 at the start of 2025, marking a slight decline of 0.65 percent from 4,913,271 in 2024, according to a report by Al Qabas Arabic-language newspaper.

The report highlighted a continued rise in the number of Kuwaiti citizens, which increased 1.32 percent to 1,566,168, up from 1,545,781 at the beginning of 2024. As a result, the share of Kuwaiti nationals in the overall population grew from 31.46 percent to 32.09 percent. Males account for 61 percent of the total population, while females represent 39 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of non-Kuwaitis fell by 1.56 percent, from 3,367,490 in 2024 to 3,315,086 in 2025. Non-citizens still comprise roughly 68 percent of the population, though the trend indicates a gradual demographic rebalancing. The report attributed the decline to labour market fluctuations, government policy changes on foreign workers, and broader regional economic shifts.

The gender distribution also shifted slightly. Males decreased by 1.1 percent to 2,987,971, making up 61 percent of the population, while females increased marginally by 0.06 percent to 1,893,283, or 39 percent. Officials noted that the high male share reflects Kuwait’s large expatriate workforce. Among Kuwaiti citizens, however, gender balance remains nearly even.

The statistical bulletin pointed out that ongoing growth among Kuwaiti nationals is supported by pro-citizen policies and a relatively young, high-fertility population. The data carry significant implications for national planning, particularly regarding public services, education, and social programs.

Khitam Al Amir
