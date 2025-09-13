Kuwait plans fines of up to KD 3,000 for parents who delay newborn registration

Draft allows for limited settlements after the deadline.
Dubai: Parents in Kuwait could face stiff fines if they fail to register newborn children within two months of birth, under a draft decree-law submitted this week to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
The proposed amendment to the 2015 Child Rights Law, drafted by the Ministry of Interior and approved by the Council of Ministers, sets out penalties ranging from KD 2,000 to KD 3,000 ($6,500 to $9,700) for guardians who do not register their child under the father’s nationality file within 60 days.
The draft allows for limited settlements after the deadline. Parents may pay KD 100 plus KD 5 for each day of delay, provided the total does not exceed KD 2,000. Once the settlement is made to the Ministry of Interior, the case is closed and no criminal liability remains.
Kuwaiti officials said the legislation is part of Kuwait’s commitment to child protection and the preservation of national identity. The explanatory memorandum noted that some parents have neglected to obtain proper documentation for their children, leaving them unregistered in official nationality records. Authorities say the new provisions aim to close that gap by creating both a legal obligation and a financial deterrent.
The measure introduces two new articles to the existing law, Article 17 bis, mandating timely registration, and Article 81 bis, establishing penalties for violators. It builds on earlier legislation governing births and deaths, as well as nationality rules dating back to 1959.
