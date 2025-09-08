Kuwait to require licences for influencer ads under new media law

New rules target misleading social media ads, mandate official approvals
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Information is preparing to introduce new comprehensive rules to regulate social media advertising, requiring celebrities and influencers to obtain official licenses before promoting products online, according to officials briefed on the plan.
The measures, which is part of Kuwait’s new Media Law now under final review, are intended to address growing concerns about misleading promotions and protect consumers from fraud.
Influencers and companies will be obliged to prove that any advertised service or product is legally licensed, with the Ministry of Information and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry jointly responsible for issuing approvals.
According to sources, the draft law devotes two full chapters to advertising, setting out the conditions for licensing and the penalties for violations.
Once enacted, the Ministry of Information will have authority to monitor content across social media platforms and refer suspected breaches to the Public Prosecution.
“The sector has grown too fast and needs clear rules,” one source said. “Everyone will be given a window of time to adjust. After that, violations will be met with legal consequences.”
The new rules follow a series of high-profile cases in which consumers claimed to have been duped by unverified influencer promotions, particularly in areas such as real estate and health products.
Under the regulations, advertisers must secure licenses through official channels, for example, medicine ads must first be cleared by the Ministry of Health, while real estate promotions must have Commerce and Industry approvals.
The law also empowers the Ministry of Information to verify influencer accounts by requiring an electronic application, identity documents, and a signed pledge to comply with commercial advertising rules.
Well-informed sources said accounts will be assessed based on audience reach and impact to determine whether they fall within the scope of the law.
