Dubai influencer Anas Bukhash's luxury car catches fire, thanks Dubai Police for quick intervention

Double check your car engines, warns the podcast host chronicling the harrowing incident

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: Emirati entrepreneur and podcast host Anas Bukhash has expressed gratitude to Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence after his parked vehicle suddenly caught fire.

"Thank you to my team ... And a special thanks to Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence," said Bukhash tagging them.

Bukhash, known for his popular podcast AB Talks, shared the incident on Instagram late Monday. He revealed the fire broke out just as he was wrapping up a shoot. He termed the incident as how life could sometimes pan out.

“We were finishing an AB Talks recording and, right at the end, I heard someone say a car was on fire. Strangely, I had a feeling it was mine before even going to look,” he wrote.

The vehicle, a GLS Maybach, was engulfed in flames, with video footage showing thick smoke and fire shooting up from the engine.

Bukhash said he was especially grateful for a technical glitch that had delayed his shoot, potentially keeping him and his team out of harm’s way.

“If the shoot didn’t have a technical issue that delayed us, we would have been in the car. How fortunate we were,” he noted.

While sharing images of the charred remains of his car, the influencer urged his 3 million followers to take precautions.

“Please double check your car engines. I would have never expected my parked car to just catch fire. Please stay safe.”

Since posting, the video has received more than 83,000 likes and thousands of comments from fans and well-wishers.

A serial entrepreneur, Bukhash launched his agency in 2014 and created AB Talks in 2018. Today, the podcast is one of the region’s most-followed interview series,

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she's just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
