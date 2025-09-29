Kuwait denies reports allowing family visa violators to amend residency status

No new circular on family visa amendments, Kuwait’s interior ministry clarifies
Dubai: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has dismissed reports claiming that family visa violators are permitted to amend their residency status under Article 22 of the country’s residency law, calling such information “completely false.”
In a statement posted on its official X account, the ministry clarified that no decision or circular has been issued allowing violators to regularize their status, contradicting claims circulating in some media outlets and on social media.
The ministry stressed that official announcements regarding residency regulations or ministerial decisions are made exclusively through authorized channels. It urged the public and the media to verify information before publication and to rely solely on statements issued through the ministry’s official platforms.
The clarification comes following a wave of misleading reports about potential leniency measures, as Kuwait continues efforts to streamline residency policies and address visa violations under existing laws.
