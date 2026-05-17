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Kuwait launches online self-service system for work permit renewals

Work permits can now be renewed through the Ashal Services portal

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The authority said the new feature was introduced as part of broader efforts to expand e-government services, streamline labour procedures and improve accessibility for users.
The authority said the new feature was introduced as part of broader efforts to expand e-government services, streamline labour procedures and improve accessibility for users.
AFP

Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has launched a new digital service enabling company partners to renew their work permits independently through its “Ashal Services” online portal.

The authority said the new feature was introduced as part of broader efforts to expand e-government services, streamline labour procedures and improve accessibility for users.

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Officials said the system offers a secure and user-friendly digital interface designed to reduce waiting times and improve efficiency in processing permit renewals.

The move is expected to give users greater flexibility in managing work permit procedures electronically without the need to visit service centres.

The authority said the service is available through its official online portal and forms part of Kuwait’s wider push to modernise government services and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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