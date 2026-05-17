Work permits can now be renewed through the Ashal Services portal
Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has launched a new digital service enabling company partners to renew their work permits independently through its “Ashal Services” online portal.
The authority said the new feature was introduced as part of broader efforts to expand e-government services, streamline labour procedures and improve accessibility for users.
Officials said the system offers a secure and user-friendly digital interface designed to reduce waiting times and improve efficiency in processing permit renewals.
The move is expected to give users greater flexibility in managing work permit procedures electronically without the need to visit service centres.
The authority said the service is available through its official online portal and forms part of Kuwait’s wider push to modernise government services and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.