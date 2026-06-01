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Kuwait bans delivery bikes during peak summer heat hours

Measure aims to protect riders as temperatures soar above 50°C during summer months

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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delivery motorcycles are banned from operating on Kuwait's all roads during the hottest hours of the day as part of broader measures to protect workers from extreme summer temperatures.
delivery motorcycles are banned from operating on Kuwait's all roads during the hottest hours of the day as part of broader measures to protect workers from extreme summer temperatures.
Kuwait Times

Kuwait has banned delivery motorcycles from operating on roads during the hottest hours of the day as part of broader measures to protect workers from extreme summer temperatures.

The Interior Ministry's General Traffic Department said delivery motorcycles would be prohibited from operating nationwide between 11am and 4pm daily from June 1 to August 31.

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The restriction coincides with Kuwait's annual midday work ban, which prohibits outdoor labour during peak heat hours and forms part of the country's efforts to reduce heat related illnesses and workplace injuries.

Authorities said delivery companies and riders must comply with the new regulations, warning that violations would result in traffic citations and penalties for breaching permit conditions.

Kuwait experiences some of the world's highest summer temperatures, with mercury levels frequently exceeding 50°C. The government has in recent years intensified measures to safeguard outdoor workers, including stricter enforcement of heat protection rules and awareness campaigns targeting employers and labourers.

Kuwait also reduced working hours across government entities to six hours a day during the summer months as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption and support the stability of the national power grid.

The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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