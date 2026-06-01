Measure aims to protect riders as temperatures soar above 50°C during summer months
Kuwait has banned delivery motorcycles from operating on roads during the hottest hours of the day as part of broader measures to protect workers from extreme summer temperatures.
The Interior Ministry's General Traffic Department said delivery motorcycles would be prohibited from operating nationwide between 11am and 4pm daily from June 1 to August 31.
The restriction coincides with Kuwait's annual midday work ban, which prohibits outdoor labour during peak heat hours and forms part of the country's efforts to reduce heat related illnesses and workplace injuries.
Authorities said delivery companies and riders must comply with the new regulations, warning that violations would result in traffic citations and penalties for breaching permit conditions.
Kuwait experiences some of the world's highest summer temperatures, with mercury levels frequently exceeding 50°C. The government has in recent years intensified measures to safeguard outdoor workers, including stricter enforcement of heat protection rules and awareness campaigns targeting employers and labourers.
Kuwait also reduced working hours across government entities to six hours a day during the summer months as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption and support the stability of the national power grid.
The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.