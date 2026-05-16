GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait cuts government working hours to six hours during summer

The measure is part of government plan to ease pressure on electricity during summer

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.
The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.
Suppled

Dubai: Kuwait has officially announced a reduction in working hours across government entities to six hours a day during the summer months as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption and support the stability of the national power grid.

The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

According to informed sources, the measure is part of a wider government plan aimed at easing pressure on electricity networks during peak summer demand, particularly between 11am and 5pm, when temperatures and energy consumption typically rise sharply.

The sources added that factories have also begun reducing production operations during peak periods as part of efforts to lower electricity loads and maintain service stability.

The reduced working hours are expected to remain in effect for three months during the summer season, while the Civil Service Commission is set to announce implementation procedures and operational mechanisms in the coming period.

Under the proposal, the flexible morning attendance window will be limited to one hour, from 7am to 8am, while evening shifts will begin at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said it continues to implement multiple measures aimed at rationalising electricity and water consumption amid rising summer temperatures and increasing demand for utilities.

The ministry also stressed the importance of promoting responsible consumption habits as part of national efforts to preserve energy resources and maintain grid stability during peak usage periods.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Kuwait

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait warns against booking with unauthorised airlines

Kuwait warns against booking with unauthorised airlines

1m read
The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, instructs the Civil Service Commission to begin implementing the move.

Kuwait restores full government staffing from May 3

2m read
Sharjah Civil Defence ramps up inspections and safety campaigns before summer

Sharjah Civil Defence boosts checks for summer safety

2m read
Kuwait airport closure continues

Kuwait airport closure continues

1m read