The measure is part of government plan to ease pressure on electricity during summer
Dubai: Kuwait has officially announced a reduction in working hours across government entities to six hours a day during the summer months as part of efforts to reduce electricity consumption and support the stability of the national power grid.
The decision came after the Civil Service Council approved a proposal to cut official working hours in government agencies from seven hours to six hours daily during the summer period.
According to informed sources, the measure is part of a wider government plan aimed at easing pressure on electricity networks during peak summer demand, particularly between 11am and 5pm, when temperatures and energy consumption typically rise sharply.
The sources added that factories have also begun reducing production operations during peak periods as part of efforts to lower electricity loads and maintain service stability.
The reduced working hours are expected to remain in effect for three months during the summer season, while the Civil Service Commission is set to announce implementation procedures and operational mechanisms in the coming period.
Under the proposal, the flexible morning attendance window will be limited to one hour, from 7am to 8am, while evening shifts will begin at 5pm.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said it continues to implement multiple measures aimed at rationalising electricity and water consumption amid rising summer temperatures and increasing demand for utilities.
The ministry also stressed the importance of promoting responsible consumption habits as part of national efforts to preserve energy resources and maintain grid stability during peak usage periods.