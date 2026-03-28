Egypt orders early closing hours for shops and restaurants to cut energy use

Cairo introduces earlier closing hours as part of energy-saving plan
Dubai: Egypt will impose earlier closing hours for shops, malls, restaurants and cafés starting Saturday as part of a temporary package of measures aimed at managing energy consumption and easing economic pressures, the government has announced.
Under the decision, commercial establishments will close at 9pm throughout the week, with extended hours until 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays.
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The measures will initially remain in force for one month from 28 March 2026, after which authorities will review their impact before deciding whether to extend or lift the restrictions.
The government said the decision is part of a flexible plan that will be adjusted based on economic conditions and energy demand.
It said a full assessment will be conducted after the first phase to evaluate the impact on energy consumption and market activity. Authorities will then determine whether to cancel the early closing hours if the energy situation improves or extend the measures if the intended targets are not achieved.
Several key sectors have been exempted from the decision to ensure the continuity of essential services. These include healthcare facilities such as hospitals, pharmacies and medical centres, as well as food outlets including supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries and fruit and vegetable shops.
Industrial facilities and factories will also continue operating under their existing schedules, alongside essential services such as fuel stations, water facilities and gas services.
Authorities warned that violations of the new operating hours could result in fines of up to 20,000 Egyptian pounds under the Shops Law No. 154 of 2019, as well as possible administrative closure or licence withdrawal in cases of repeated offences.
Additional penalties could also be imposed under emergency regulations, including fines ranging from 300 to 4,000 Egyptian pounds and potential imprisonment for failure to comply with exceptional measures.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the measures aim to balance continued economic activity with efforts to reduce energy consumption. He stressed that the government intends to apply the changes gradually to avoid sudden disruption to markets or commercial activity.
The plan also includes studying the possibility of remote working for one or two days per week in selected government entities, while exempting industrial facilities and essential services. Other measures include closing the government district in the New Administrative Capital at 6pm, reducing street lighting to minimum safety levels and switching off advertising lights on roads.