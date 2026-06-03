The Egypt forward married Jailan El Gabbas in a private ceremony in their hometown
Just days ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Manchester United and Egypt forward Omar Marmoush has celebrated a major milestone off the pitch. The football star tied the knot with his long-term partner, Jailan El Gabbas, in a beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony in Egypt on June 1, 2026, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Omar Marmoush and Jailan El Gabbas first publicly hinted at their relationship in April 2025, when the footballer shared a photo of her on his Instagram story.
In December 2025, the couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post, with Marmoush captioning it: "My 11:11 dream has come true."
His wife, Jailan El Gabbas, often known by the nicknames Juli or Jolie, is a marketing and communications professional. A graduate of the University of Sussex, she also has a background in fashion consulting.
A visibly delighted Marmoush took to his Instagram Stories to share candid photos of the wedding, including a cheerful car selfie with he and his bride proudly showing off their rings.
The couple have now officially started their new chapter together shortly before Marmoush's departure to join Egypt's national team camp in the United States for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
To accommodate the occasion, the Egyptian FA was reportedly granted the forward special permission to miss part of the national team’s training camp, allowing him to celebrate the milestone before rejoining his teammates.
This will be Marmoush's first FIFA World Cup appearance. He will join Mo Salah and be under the guidance of coach Hossam Hassan.
With the major international tournament on the horizon, the wedding marks a happy and memorable moment ahead of what could be a defining period for both the player and the Egyptian national team.