Is Messi & Argentina treated favourably at the World Cup?

Argentina have benefited from several favourable decisions throughout the tournament
Dubai: Any murmurs that Lionel Messi and Argentina had been receiving favourable treatment at the 2026 World Cup were only amplified after a dramatic last-16 clash against Egypt, where a series of controversial moments dominated the conversation.
Egypt were left outraged following their controversial World Cup elimination against Argentina, with the Egyptian Football Association filing an official complaint to FIFA and demanding an investigation into the officiating team after a series of disputed decisions.
The Pharaohs felt several key moments went against them during the last-16 defeat, including a disallowed goal and penalty appeals that they believe should have been awarded.
Whilst the noise surrounding claims of favouritism towards Messi and Argentina has reached its peak in recent days, the debate is not a new one. Questions over whether the reigning champions have received favourable treatment first emerged during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Argentina lifted the trophy after a dramatic final victory over France.
One of the main reasons behind the claims of favouritism during Argentina’s 2022 World Cup campaign was the number of penalties awarded to them throughout the tournament.
Argentina were awarded five spot-kicks across their seven matches in Qatar, the most of any side at the tournament, with several of those decisions becoming major talking points among fans and pundits.
While some argued the calls highlighted Argentina’s attacking intent and ability to put opponents under pressure, others questioned whether they were receiving a level of officiating advantage that other teams were not.
Adding to the debate, some fans began to speculate that FIFA had a vested interest in seeing the legendary Messi finally end his long wait for a World Cup triumph.
With the Argentine captain having achieved almost everything else in the game, conspiracy theories emerged suggesting that the governing body wanted the sport’s biggest global superstar to lift the one trophy that had eluded him throughout his illustrious career.
Fast forward four years and the debate resurfaced, with rival supporters once again questioning whether Argentina have benefited from favourable treatment.
Many football fans on social media were left convinced that Messi should have been sent off during Argentina’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Algeria after a challenge on defender Aïssa Mandi.
With Argentina only 1-0 ahead at the time, Mandi was left on the ground in visible pain following Messi’s tackle, but the Argentine captain escaped without punishment, sparking further outrage among those who believe the superstar continues to receive preferential treatment.
Another factor that has fuelled the debate around Argentina’s World Cup journey is the route they have been handed through the knockout stages.
When FIFA conducted the draw in December, a change was made to ensure the four highest-ranked nations, France, Argentina, Spain and England, were placed in separate sections of the bracket.
The intention was to avoid several blockbuster clashes happening too early, meaning those four teams could only meet from the semi-final stage onwards if they all topped their groups.
However, the structure has also created what some believe is a more favourable path for Argentina compared to their major rivals.
Through the opening knockout rounds, there were only a handful of matches involving teams ranked inside the world’s top 10, with Argentina avoiding a major heavyweight clash.
Despite being pushed all the way by lower-ranked opponents Cape Verde and Egypt in narrow 3-2 victories, the defending champions have continued to find themselves on a seemingly smoother route. Their quarter-final opponents are Switzerland, ranked outside the top 15 in the world.
By comparison, Spain have already had to overcome a heavyweight challenge against Portugal and now face Belgium, while France meet a strong Morocco side in the quarter-finals.
England have also faced a tougher test, defeating Mexico national football team, ranked 14th in the world, and would only encounter one of the top 10 nations if they reach a potential semi-final against Argentina.