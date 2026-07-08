Argentina vs Egypt: How VAR became the biggest World Cup talking point

One of the most significant intervention of technology was for Egypt's disallowed goal, one that could have changed the course of the tie. With Egypt leading Argentina 1-0, Mohamed Salah and co looked to have doubled their lead through an electric counter-attack in the second half. Wild celebrations followed as Argentina seemed to be headed for the exit. Just then, VAR intervened. The ‘technological marvel’ spotted a foul on Lisandro Martinez in the build-up and the goal was cancelled.