Were England Lucky to Draw to Ghana? VAR Questioned

Dubai: England's second World Cup outing did not go according to plan as the Three Lions were held by Ghana, and while they created enough chances to win the match, there was a sense they escaped with a point after a controversial decision went in their favour.

While Ghana will be pleased to have claimed a hard-earned point against England, manager Carlo Queiroz was left reflecting on what might have been after a contentious VAR decision denied his side the chance to leave with all three.

The Ghana boss was convinced his side should have been awarded a late penalty after Prince Kwabena Adu burst into the area and appeared to be brought down by Ezri Konsa as the England defender attempted to recover.

However, no spot-kick was forthcoming, much to the relief of England fans. Replays appeared to show Konsa catching Adu on the knee without making contact with the ball, leaving Ghana furious that the incident was not punished.

"I'm not sure VAR is still working in the World Cup. We still have VAR? It's working?" said Queiroz.

"I have some doubts about that because another penalty that they need give to Ghana, a clear penalty against England [was missed]. They're lucky. They're very lucky.

"It was a clear penalty, red card. You have any doubts about that? You guys who saw the game have any doubts about that or is it only me that was in the game?

"I'm sorry for my sarcasm, but if I say these kind of things seriously they punish me, so I hope you understand that I'm joking."

Those analysing the match for the BBC in England were largely united in their view that England had been fortunate to escape punishment for the challenge.

"Konsa takes a huge risk. His feet are off the floor when he comes flying in and he gets the man, not the ball.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.