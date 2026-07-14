Dutch referee dropped from World Cup dies at 38

Rob Dieperink dies weeks after FIFA removed him from its officiating list
Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink, who was removed from FIFA’s list of officials for the 2026 World Cup earlier this year, has died at the age of 38. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.
The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) said it was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the loss of one of the country’s most respected match officials.
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Rob Dieperink. With Rob’s passing, the football world has lost a highly regarded referee with international experience, but above all, we have lost a wonderful colleague,” the association said in a statement.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone who was dear to him. We wish them much strength and comfort as they come to terms with this great loss.”
FIFA also expressed its condolences, saying: “On behalf of the entire football community, we extend our sincerest condolences to his family and friends and the Dutch Football Association. May he rest in peace.”
Dieperink had been appointed as a video assistant referee (VAR) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup but was removed from the tournament’s list of officials in May after he was arrested in the United Kingdom in connection with an allegation of sexual assault involving a teenage boy.
The Metropolitan Police later dropped the case, citing insufficient evidence. Following his removal from FIFA’s World Cup panel, Dieperink told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he had been “wrongly accused”.
A referee in Dutch professional football since the 2011-12 season, Dieperink officiated his first Eredivisie match in 2017 and went on to oversee 284 professional fixtures.
He also built an extensive international career as a VAR, serving at the 2024 UEFA European Championship, the Olympic Games and numerous UEFA club competitions. He was assistant VAR for the 2024 Europa League final between Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen and was appointed VAR for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar later that year.
- with input from IANS