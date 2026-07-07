'It was a rigged game': Egypt's Zico blasts referee after Argentina defeat

Forward claims referee ‘persecuted’ Egypt as VAR and penalty calls spark fury
Egypt forward Mostafa Zico launched a scathing attack on the officiating after the Pharaohs' heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Argentina, claiming the World Cup Round of 16 clash was "rigged" following few controversial decisions.
Egypt looked on course for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history after racing into a 2-0 lead, but the reigning champions staged a dramatic comeback, with Enzo Fernandez scoring a stoppage time winner to seal Argentina's place in the quarterfinals.
Zico was at the centre of one of the biggest talking points of the match after his brilliantly worked goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build up.
Egypt were also left furious after Mohamed Salah was brought down inside the penalty area moments before Fernandez headed home the winner, with Egypt convinced they should have been awarded a spot kick. In reality, there was no foul in the build up to the goal there as the Argentine player clearly won the ball first.
Speaking after the match, an emotional Zico said:
"It was a rigged game. It wasn't our fault. That referee... it seems like this match was rigged."We were winning 2-0, and he kept coming at us."Congratulations to Argentina on another World Cup, it seems."At no point did we think the match was already decided. We knew we were facing the reigning world champions."
He continued:
"The referee wasn't good, he was unfair. His injustice was clear. He persecuted us from the start of the match. He doesn't want us to win."Even before the game started, we knew we would be facing a very strong team and one of the favourites for the title."But if they had won solely on their own merits it would have been very different for us."
Technically, both of the major decisions appeared to be correct.
But the bigger question is whether VAR is spoiling the beauty of the game.
Why does VAR have to go all the way back nearly 70 yards to check for a soft foul and disallow a goal? Yes, there was contact, but was it really clear and obvious? I don't think so.
A similar debate surfaced during the Croatia vs Portugal match following the snickometer incident, once again raising questions over how much technology should influence football. Technology shouldn't be there to ruin the beauty of the game. Jeopardy is part of the game.
Despite the frustration over the officiating, Egypt cannot point only at VAR for their elimination.
They ere leading 2-0 with just 12 minutes plus stoppage time remaining and failed to protect their advantage. For all the controversy surrounding the decisions, Egypt have only themselves to blame for allowing such a commanding lead to slip away against the reigning world champions.
Zico responded to the disappointment of seeing his first goal ruled out by scoring again to restore Egypt's two goal cushion.
In the end, however, Lionel Messi once again showed why he is regarded as one of the greatest players in football history. The Argentina captain inspired another remarkable comeback as the holders scored three unanswered goals to end Egypt's historic World Cup run in heartbreaking fashion.