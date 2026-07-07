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Argentina Won the Match but Egypt Won Our Hearts

It’s been an unforgettable journey for Egypt at the 2026 World Cup

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Egypt achieved their best-ever run in the World Cup in the 2026 edition of the tournament
Egypt achieved their best-ever run in the World Cup in the 2026 edition of the tournament
AFP-ROBERTO SCHMIDT

Dubai: Egypt almost etched their names in World Cup history once more in the 2026 tournament but it wasn’t meant to be as Argentina sent them packing in dramatic fashion in the round of 16.

The Pharaohs shocked the world by racing into a 2–0 lead against the reigning champions, but in a match billed as Lionel Messi versus Mohamed Salah, it was the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner who had the last laugh, inspiring a remarkable comeback as Argentina fought back to claim a dramatic 3–2 victory.

While the plaudits will, quite rightly, go to Argentina for another remarkable comeback victory, fans around the world will not soon forget the incredible journey Egypt have been on.

Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Egypt's history on football's biggest stage was one of frustration rather than achievement.

Despite being one of Africa's most successful nations, the Pharaohs had appeared at just three previous World Cups and had never progressed beyond the groups.

For decades, Egyptian supporters dreamed of seeing their nation finally make its mark on the global stage, but that breakthrough had always remained elusive.

That changed this summer, inspired by Salah and a fearless squad determined to rewrite history, Egypt reached the knockout stages for the first time ever, surpassing anything the nation had achieved at a World Cup before.

Their journey reached another historic milestone in the Round of 32, where they defeated Australia in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim Egypt's first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match and book a place in the last 16.

A win over reigning champions Argentina seemed almost unthinkable before kick-off, yet Egypt came agonisingly close to producing one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

While Argentina march on, Egypt can return home with their heads held high.

Their first-ever knockout-stage appearance, first-ever knockout victory, and unforgettable performance against one of the tournament favourites ensure that the 2026 World Cup will be remembered as the greatest campaign in Egyptian football history.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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Related Topics:
Mohamed SalahLionel MessiFIFA World CupEgypt

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