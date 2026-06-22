The Painful History Behind Egypt's First World Cup Victory

How Egypt endured decades of disappointment on football's biggest stage
Dubai: Egypt finally brought an end to one of the most painful records in World Cup history when they defeated New Zealand 3-1 in their second match of the 2026 tournament, securing the nation's first-ever victory at football's biggest tournament after 92 years of waiting.
For a nation that has reached just four World Cups, qualifying for the tournament is an achievement in itself. Yet for Egypt, the competition has long been a source of heartbreak rather than celebration.
Going into the 2026 tournament with the weight of a seven-match World Cup winless run hanging over them, expectations around Egypt were modest, with only Honduras enduring a longer wait for a maiden victory after going winless in their opening nine games.
However, a confidence-boosting 1-1 draw against Belgium in their opening match gave the Pharaohs belief that history could finally be made as they prepared to face New Zealand.
It initially looked like it would be a familiar story for the country as New Zealand took an early lead at BC Place in Vancouver in their Group G clash.
However, inspired by captain Mohamed Salah, Egypt had other ideas and produced a stunning second-half turnaround to finally write a new chapter in their World Cup history.
A remarkable 3-1 comeback victory saw Mostafa Mohamed draw Egypt level before Salah fired the Pharaohs in front with his third World Cup goal.
Mahmoud Hassan then put the result beyond doubt, sealing a famous win that ended Egypt's long wait for a World Cup victory.
While Egypt's players and supporters rightly celebrated a long-awaited World Cup victory, the significance of the result becomes even clearer when viewed against the nations difficult history at the tournament, where success has been painfully hard to come by.
Egypt's World Cup story began back in 1934, when they became the first African nation to compete at the tournament.
However, their historic debut ended in disappointment as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Hungary in the first round and were immediately eliminated.
This proved to be just the beginning of a long and frustrating World Cup journey.
After their debut in 1934, the nation had to endure a 56-year wait before returning to the World Cup, finally qualifying for the 1990 tournament in Italy.
The expanded format gave the Pharaohs three group-stage matches to secure their first-ever World Cup victory, raising hopes that they could finally make their mark on the global stage.
However, despite earning a respectable draw against the Netherlands, Egypt were unable to win any of their matches, drawing one and losing two to extend their wait for a World Cup triumph.
Egypt's next World Cup appearance did not come until 2018, ending another lengthy absence of 28 years.
Led by Salah, there was renewed optimism that the Pharaohs could finally claim their first victory on football's biggest stage.
However, the tournament proved to be another disappointment as Egypt lost all three of their group-stage matches, suffering defeats to Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Egypt's victory over New Zealand has done far more than just end their long wait for a World Cup win, it has provided genuine optimism for the future.
After decades of frustration on football's biggest stage, the Pharaohs now find themselves in a strong position to achieve another historic first by reaching the knockout rounds.
The expanded 48-team format has opened the door for the eight best third-placed teams to progress to the Round of 32, meaning Egypt's chances of advancing are greater than ever before.
With four points already on the board following their draw with Belgium and win over New Zealand, Egypt know that another positive result against Iran could secure their place in the knockout stages.
A victory would likely be enough to see the Pharaohs progress, potentially even as group winners depending on other results, and would mark the first time in their history that they have advanced beyond the opening round of a World Cup.
For a nation that waited 92 years for a World Cup victory, the prospect of reaching the Round of 32 would represent another remarkable chapter in an unforgettable tournament.