GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football /
World Cup

Egypt make World Cup history with 3-1 win over New Zealand

Mohamed Salah and Trezeguet inspire Pharaohs to a 3-1 triumph

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Mohamed Salahof Egypt celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against New Zealand at BC Place Vancouver on June 21, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Mohamed Salahof Egypt celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match against New Zealand at BC Place Vancouver on June 21, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
AFP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia: Mohamed Salah scored the go-ahead goal and Egypt went on to defeat New Zealand 3-1 on Sunday night and secure its first-ever World Cup win.

Salah celebrated his 68th international goal by pumping his fist before he was mobbed by his teammates in the 67th minute, to the thrill of the red-clad Pharaohs fans in the sellout crowd at BC Place Vancouver.

When Salah was subbed off in the 85th minute he was treated to a standing ovation.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Egypt moved to the top of the standings in Group G with the win, but was not yet assured a spot in the knockout round. The Pharaohs will play a deciding game against Iran on Friday in Seattle, needing at least a draw to advance.

Egypt is making its fourth World Cup appearance after missing the field in Qatar four years ago. Salah scored a pair of goals in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Finn Surman put New Zealand in front in the 15th minute with a flying header off a corner kick delivered by Instagram sensation Tim Payne. It was the third international goal for the 6-foot-3 defender who plays for the Portland Timbers in MLS.

Omar Marmoush dropped a free kick off to Salah in the 35th minute but it went just wide and bent into the side netting.

Egypt turned up the pressure coming out of the half and Mostafa Zico broke through with equalizer, finding space between Surman and Payne for a header that goalkeeper Max Crocombe got a hand on but couldn't stop in the 58th minute. Zico celebrated by gesturing for the fans in the crowd to cheer.

Salah took a back-heel pass from Zico for his goal, which puts him just one away from tying his coach Hossam Hassan for the national team's all-time scoring lead. Trezeguet's diving header wrapped up scoring for Egypt in the 82nd.

Egypt's Hamdy Fathy was subbed off late in the first half after an apparent injury away from the ball. He was replaced by Ramy Rabia.

In the opener against Belgium, Emam Ashour scored the early goal for Egypt but then Romelu Lukaku subbed into the match and caused chaos in the box, resulting in an own goal for a 1-1 draw.

New Zealand twice took the lead against Iran in their group opener, only to cede it for a 2-2 draw in the end. Elijah Just scored both goals for the All Whites.

New Zealand previously appeared at the World Cup in 2010 and drew all three of its games.

Related Topics:
FIFA World Cup

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

How to survive football fever in the UAE

How to survive football fever in the UAE

3m read
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring thrid goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Mbappe scores 13th and 14th World Cup goals

3m read
Canada's Cyle Larin (9) celebrates after scoring his sides first goal of the game in the second half of the World Cup Group B soccer match bagainst Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto.

Larin fires as Canada earn first-ever World Cup point

2m read
Mexico's forward Raul Jimenez was brought to tears after scoring his first World Cup goal

From Life-Threatening Injury to World Cup Goal

3m read