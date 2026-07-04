Pharaohs edge Australia on penalties in Dallas to reach Round of 16
DALLAS: Egypt reached the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 for the first time after defeating Australia 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a tense 1-1 draw after extra time on Friday, keeping their composure from the spot to seal one of the biggest victories in the nation's football history.
Egypt beat Socceroos in Dallas shootout
Egypt created fresh history in Dallas as they earned their first knockout win at a World Cup finals.
The Pharaohs made the brighter start and broke the deadlock in the 13th minute when Emam Ashour rose to head home Karim Hafez's inviting cross, scoring the tournament's 250th goal and giving Egypt an early advantage.
Australia gradually settled into the contest but struggled to break down Egypt's disciplined defense before halftime.
The Socceroos found their equaliser 10 minutes into the second half, although fortune played a part.
Midfielder Aiden O'Neill delivered a dangerous free kick into the penalty area that was inadvertently headed into his own net by Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany, leveling the match at 1-1.
It was Hany's second own goal of the tournament.
Both teams had chances to win in regulation and extra time, but neither could find a decisive breakthrough.
Australia goalkeeper Patrick Beach produced several important saves to keep his side alive, while Egypt finished the stronger of the two teams, creating the better opportunities through Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia and Haissem Hassan as fatigue set in during the additional 30 minutes.
The match was ultimately decided from the penalty spot.
Egypt converted all four of its spot kicks through Mahmoud Saber, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Salah and Hossam Abdelmaguid, who calmly buried the winning penalty.
Australia, meanwhile, saw captain Harry Souttar and teenage defender Lucas Herrington fail to convert, allowing Egypt to clinch a 4-2 shootout victory.
The result marks Egypt's first-ever victory in a World Cup knockout match and sends the seven-time African champions into the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the Argentina-Cape Verde match in Atlanta.
Australia exited the tournament despite another resilient display from Tony Popovic's youthful squad, which had advanced from a difficult group but was unable to capitalise on its opportunities in the knockout stage.
Egypt, meanwhile, celebrated a landmark achievement as Mohamed Salah and his teammates kept alive their hopes of making a deep run in the expanded 48-team World Cup.
Egypt will face the winner of Friday's later game between Argentina and Cape Verde.