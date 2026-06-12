FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazilian referee explains red card in English, becomes viral meme as nobody understands

South African players' stare at referee's decision sparks laughter
The referee has accidentally become one of the biggest stars of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. Yes, Wilton Sampaio handed out three red cards during Mexico's chaotic 2–0 win over South Africa, but that is a discussion for another day.
What really captured the internet's attention was the moment he walked to the VAR monitor, reviewed a controversial incident involving South Africa's Themba Zwane, and then delivered his decision over the stadium microphone.
The problem? Hardly anyone seemed to understand what he was saying.
After reviewing the challenge, in which Zwane was deemed to have struck Mexico's Roberto Alvarado in the face, Sampaio announced his verdict in English as part of FIFA's new referee communication initiative. However, viewers online, commentators, and seemingly even some of the players were left scratching their heads as the explanation became almost impossible to follow.
A chaotic opening match, three red cards, and now a referee announcement that has already become one of the first memes of the tournament.
Before anyone takes this too seriously, this is all very much in good humour. Sampaio's first language is Portuguese and he remains one of Brazil's most respected referees. Languages are simply tools for communication, and no language is superior to another.
The humour comes from the fact that the explanation did not really explain anything. If the goal of the announcement was to make the decision clearer for everyone inside the stadium, it appeared to have the opposite effect.
The reactions were priceless. South African players looked completely bewildered as they tried to process what had just been said. In particular, Khuliso Mudau's expression has quickly gone viral, with fans describing it as the face of someone trying desperately to understand a message that never arrived.
His baffled stare towards the referee is comedy gold.
In a tournament that has already delivered drama, controversy and three red cards in its opening game, Sampaio's microphone moment may have unintentionally produced the World Cup's first truly viral meme. Mexico may have left with three points thanks to goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez, but it was the Brazilian referee's unforgettable stadium announcement that ended up stealing the spotlight.