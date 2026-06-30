Germany's World Cup Misery Continues as Klopp Blasts VAR

Heading into their Round of 32 clash with Paraguay, Germany were overwhelming favourites, sitting 31 places above their opponents in the FIFA World Rankings, with the four-time world champions ranked 10th compared to Paraguay's 41st.

Despite not winning a World Cup knockout match since lifting the trophy in 2014, Germany arrived in the last 32 full of confidence after an impressive group-stage campaign, and with what many viewed as a favourable draw against Paraguay, it appeared their long wait for a knockout victory was finally set to end.

Although Kai Havertz's early second-half equaliser cancelled out Julio Enciso's shock first-half opener and forced the tie into extra time, Germany never looked convincing and were ultimately made to pay.

After the match was forced to a penalty shootout, Germany's hopes were dashed as Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade and Jonathan Tah all failed to convert from the spot, allowing Paraguay to seal a famous victory and book their place in the World Cup Round of 16 for just the second time in the nation's history.

One of the biggest talking points of the match came in extra time when Tah thought he had headed Germany into a 2-1 lead.

However, referee Jalal Jayed was instructed to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor before ruling out the goal, with VAR deeming defender Waldemar Anton to have fouled Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill by pushing him in the build-up.

The decision has been widely criticised in the aftermath of the match, with former Liverpool manager and proud German Jurgen Klopp among those to condemn both the ruling and the continued use of VAR.

Speaking to German broadcaster Magenta TV following Germany's World Cup exit, Klopp blasted the decision to disallow Tah's goal and questioned the consistency of VAR, joking that if the incident was deemed a foul, many of Arsenal's goals from set-pieces would also have been ruled out.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.