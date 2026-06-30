'We're not going home!': Nora Fatehi breaks down in tears as Morocco secures dramatic World Cup qualification

Tearful Nora Fatehi cheers Morocco’s dramatic late win and World Cup progress
Dubai: Bollywood actor and singer Nora Fatehi couldn't hold back her emotions as Morocco booked its place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup, sharing an unfiltered rollercoaster of emotions with fans through a series of videos from Mexico, where she is currently staying.
Long before the final whistle, the Moroccan-born star had confidently backed her home nation to emerge victorious.
"Morocco is going to win, 1-0. I may be wrong with the goals, but Morocco will win. Fingers crossed," she predicted in a series of Insta stories.
As the knockout clash unfolded, Fatehi documented every nerve-racking moment. When Morocco found the breakthrough in the 89th minute, she erupted with joy.
"We scored in the 89th minute!" she exclaimed.
But the celebrations were short-lived as the match remained tense, forcing fans to endure more anxious moments.
"I was praying... We're going into extra time. We're still at that drama. I was hoping we don't go into penalties," she said, visibly anxious as the contest edged towards a dramatic finish.
When Morocco finally emerged victorious and confirmed its place in the next round, Fatehi could no longer contain her emotions.
"We're not going home!" she screamed while fighting back tears before breaking into a celebratory dance.
"We qualified!" she added repeatedly, beaming with pride.
The emotional actress later admitted she had "tears in my eyes" as she watched her country pull off the hard-fought victory.
"We won! Well played. I'm so glad. Kudos," she said, her voice filled with emotion.
Fatehi also shared videos of the celebrations on her social media, capturing her raw reaction as Morocco's players and supporters celebrated the memorable win.
Morocco produced one of the most dramatic results of the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, edging the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a gripping 1-1 draw that stretched through extra time in Monterrey.
The Dutch looked set for victory after Cody Gakpo's 72nd-minute opener, but Morocco snatched an equaliser deep into stoppage time through Issa Diop to force extra time. With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou starred in the shootout before Ismael Saibari calmly converted the decisive penalty, sending the Atlas Lions into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada.