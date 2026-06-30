'We're not going home!': Nora Fatehi breaks down in tears as Morocco secures dramatic World Cup qualification

Dubai: Bollywood actor and singer Nora Fatehi couldn't hold back her emotions as Morocco booked its place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup, sharing an unfiltered rollercoaster of emotions with fans through a series of videos from Mexico, where she is currently staying.

The Dutch looked set for victory after Cody Gakpo's 72nd-minute opener, but Morocco snatched an equaliser deep into stoppage time through Issa Diop to force extra time. With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou starred in the shootout before Ismael Saibari calmly converted the decisive penalty, sending the Atlas Lions into the Round of 16, where they will face co-hosts Canada.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.