Morocco created the better openings in the opening stages
The Estadio Monterrey hosted an intense Round of 32 clash on Monday night as Morocco edged the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after the teams were locked 1-1 following extra time. A physical contest featuring strong challenges, standout goalkeeping and a late equaliser ultimately saw the Atlas Lions book their place in the last 16.
The game got off to a lively start, with Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio called into action early as both teams competed fiercely for control.
Morocco created the better openings in the opening stages. In the 20th minute, Neil El Aynaoui met an Achraf Hakimi corner with a header, but Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen reacted well to keep it out. Hakimi soon tested Verbruggen again with a powerful long-range effort that was tipped over the bar.
The match remained physical throughout the half. Ismael Saibari escaped a booking after catching Jan Paul van Hecke with an elbow, while the Netherlands gradually settled into the contest and enjoyed more possession. Their best chance arrived just before half-time when Micky van de Ven's powerful strike from outside the box was pushed away by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
Van Hecke also required treatment after suffering a cut to the head following a collision inside the penalty area, highlighting the demanding nature of the opening 45 minutes.
The Netherlands took control for spells after the break, with coach Ronald Koeman introducing Wout Weghorst from the bench.
The substitution paid off as Weghorst flicked on a long ball into the path of Crysencio Summerville, who delivered a cross for Cody Gakpo to finish from close range.
The goal carried added significance for Gakpo, who was playing days after his partner shared the news of the loss of their unborn son. After scoring, the Liverpool forward was embraced by his teammates in an emotional celebration.
The Dutch looked on course to progress, but Morocco found a late response. In the first minute of stoppage time, substitute Chemsdine Talbi delivered a cross that Issa Diop met with a well-placed header to level the score and force extra time.
Extra time produced further chances, with Bounou and Verbruggen both making important saves. Verbruggen denied Soufiane Rahimi with an excellent stop after the Moroccan forward broke through on goal, ensuring the match would be decided by penalties.
Morocco made the worst possible start to the shootout when El Aynaoui struck the crossbar with the opening penalty. However, the Atlas Lions recovered as both teams exchanged successful spot-kicks.
The decisive moment came when Bounou saved Crysencio Summerville's fourth penalty for the Netherlands, giving Morocco the advantage.
Ismael Saibari then stepped up and converted the winning penalty to seal a 3-2 shootout victory and send Morocco through to the last 16.
Morocco will now travel to Houston for a Round of 16 meeting with Canada on Saturday, while the Netherlands exit the tournament after a closely contested knockout tie.