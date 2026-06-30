Cody Gakpo’s heartbreaking World Cup goal: Dutch Star scores days after losing unborn son in Netherlands vs Morocco match

Netherlands forward turns personal heartbreak into a powerful World Cup moment
Dubai: They say football is the beautiful game because it has the power to make millions feel the same emotion at the same time. On Monday night, that emotion wasn't jubilation. It was heartbreak.
Netherlands star Cody Gakpo scored one of the most poignant goals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup just days after he and his partner shared the devastating news that they had lost their unborn son.
As his teammates rushed to embrace him and tears welled in his eyes, the celebration became something far more powerful than a sporting triumph. For one unforgettable moment, the World Cup became a stage for a father's grief, reminding the world that even its greatest heroes carry invisible battles.
Gakpo broke the deadlock in the Netherlands' Round of 32 clash against Morocco, producing a determined finish in the 72nd minute. Chasing a loose ball at the edge of the penalty area, the 27-year-old managed to squeeze his shot through the legs of both a Moroccan defender and goalkeeper Bono, despite colliding with the keeper as he struck the ball.
The goal sparked an emotional celebration rather than a jubilant one. Gakpo was immediately surrounded by teammates, who embraced him in a touching show of support. The Liverpool forward appeared visibly emotional as he fought back tears while soaking in the moment.
The poignant strike came only two days after Gakpo and his partner, Noa van der Bij, shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their unborn baby boy.
In an emotional social media post featuring the couple holding hands over a small blanket and knitted hat, Van der Bij paid tribute to their son.
"Thank you for your love and support. Elijay Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son," she wrote.
The couple had been expecting their second child together in October.
Van der Bij also shared a deeply personal memory of visiting a church with their young son, Samuel, shortly after receiving the devastating news.
"We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel. There was only one other child there. His name was Elijah. There could not have been a more beautiful sign from God. He reminded us that our little boy is never far away," she wrote.
Gakpo also thanked fans for their compassion while requesting privacy during the family's difficult time.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for our family. We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.
Despite carrying unimaginable personal grief, Gakpo has continued to shine for the Dutch side at the World Cup. His strike against Morocco was his third goal of the tournament, following a brace in the group-stage victory over Sweden.
The goal also marked the sixth World Cup goal of his international career, leaving him just one short of Johnny Rep's all-time Netherlands World Cup scoring record. Overall, Gakpo has now scored 24 goals in 54 appearances for the Dutch national team.
For many watching, however, Monday's goal was about far more than football—it was a deeply personal moment of resilience, remembrance and love from a father playing through unimaginable heartbreak.