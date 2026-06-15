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Germany & Curacao players form prayer circle after their World Cup game

Jonathan Tah and Felix Nmecha showcase faith in post-match moment with opponents

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The World Cup often provides special moments away from the games, and this is one of them
The World Cup often provides special moments away from the games, and this is one of them

Dubai: Whilst the football has done all the talking so far at this year's FIFA World Cup, one heartwarming moment after Germany's clash with Curacao caught the attention of fans around the globe as players from both teams came together to form a prayer circle at full-time.

Jonathan Tah and Felix Nmecha of Germany joined a group of Curacao players to share prayers following the Group E match in Houston on Sunday night.

The footage quickly spread across social media, with fans applauding the players for showcasing their faith and mutual respect despite the lopsided scoreline.

When asked about the moment, Nmecha said: "In the game we are opponents, but after the game we are all Christians, we are all brothers."

Germany's 7–1 victory over Curacao was their biggest World Cup win since the famous 8–0 game against Saudi Arabia at the 2002 tournament.

Despite Germany taking the lead after just six minutes, Curacao stunned their opponents when they levelled the match through Livano Comenencia, whose historic strike was not only his nation's first-ever World Cup goal but also the first in Curaçao's maiden appearance at the tournament.

For a brief moment, the underdogs dared to dream as they etched their name into World Cup history.

However, Germany quickly reasserted their dominance and went on to score three times in the remainder of the first half before adding another three goals after the break, eventually cruising to a comfortable victory and securing the three points many had expected.

While the result itself will inevitably grab the headlines, it was the sportsmanship shown by the German players after the final whistle that resonated most with many fans.

In a tournament often defined by fierce competition, the gesture of respect and unity displayed towards their Curacao counterparts served as a reminder of football's ability to bring people together, regardless of the scoreline.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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