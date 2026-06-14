World Cup 2026: Havertz sparks Germany’s 7-1 rout of Curacao after underdogs’ historic first goal

Havertz brace and late surge give Germany emphatic start to redemption bid
Kai Havertz scored twice as Germany pulled away from World Cup debutants Curaçao late in the first half and powered to a 7-1 win on Sunday in their group match.
Livano Comenencia stunned Germany when he levelled at 1-1 in the 21st minute, firing a left-footed shot through traffic from the centre of the box.
It marked Curaçao’s first-ever goal in a World Cup match, triggering celebrations among supporters of the small Caribbean nation.
Germany responded strongly, regaining the lead through Nico Schlotterbeck’s header from Nathaniel Brown’s corner in the 38th minute.
Havertz then converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Felix Nmecha was fouled by Riechedly Bazoer, extending the lead to 3-1.
Germany wasted no time after the break, with Jamal Musiala scoring in the 47th minute.
Brown added a fifth in the 68th minute, Deniz Undav struck in the 78th, and Havertz completed his brace in the 88th minute.
The margin fell short of the World Cup record nine-goal winning margin, last seen when Hungary beat El Salvador 10-1 in 1982.
Nmecha opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing from Florian Wirtz’s assist.
The result gives Germany an emphatic start as they seek redemption after early exits in Russia and Qatar following their 2014 title win.
Manuel Neuer, 40, made his first international appearance in nearly two years after coming out of retirement, making one save in the match.
The fixture also featured the largest age gap between coaches in World Cup history, with Curaçao’s 78-year-old Dick Advocaat facing 38-year-old Julian Nagelsmann.
Germany face Ivory Coast in Toronto on Saturday, while Curaçao take on Ecuador in Kansas City.World Cup 2026
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