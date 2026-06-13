Katy Perry sparkles at FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, shares emotional stage moment with young Norwegian singer

Dressed in a shimmering fringe-covered gown from Stella McCartney's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, Perry looked every bit the superstar as she stepped onto the field before the United States faced Paraguay in the tournament's opening match. She completed the futuristic look with transparent wedge heels and understated silver jewellery, allowing the sparkling dress to do most of the talking.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is a landmark tournament, jointly hosted across North America and marking the competition's return to the United States for the first time since 1994. Judging by the star-studded opening festivities, organisers are determined to make this World Cup as much a cultural spectacle as a sporting one.

At the time, she revealed only that the track wasn't new and held particular significance for the occasion. The surprise was unveiled when she launched into Wonder, drawing cheers from the packed crowd.

Perry had hinted earlier in the week that she was preparing something special for the event. Speaking at the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris during the Tribeca Festival, she teased fans about performing a song that had never before been part of her live repertoire.

"Tius recorded his part on Wonder when he was five years old," Perry explained in a social media post. "I heard his vocal in 2023 and it inspired me to write the verses for the song. Now he's 10 and has travelled from Norway to Los Angeles to perform it with me at the World Cup."

Ahead of the ceremony, Perry shared the touching story behind their collaboration. According to the singer, Tius originally recorded a vocal piece in 2021 when he was just five years old. Perry came across the recording two years later and was so moved by it that she built Wonder around his voice.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.