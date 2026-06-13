Katy Perry sparkles at FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, shares emotional stage moment with young Norwegian singer

Pop star’s emotional duet with young Norwegian singer lights up World Cup kickoff
The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off with plenty of glitz, glamour and global star power, but it was Katy Perry who delivered one of the evening's most memorable moments.
The American pop icon took centre-stage at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday night, captivating football fans and music lovers alike in a dazzling silver Stella McCartney ensemble while performing an emotional rendition of Wonder alongside 10-year-old Norwegian singer Tius.
Dressed in a shimmering fringe-covered gown from Stella McCartney's Fall/Winter 2026 collection, Perry looked every bit the superstar as she stepped onto the field before the United States faced Paraguay in the tournament's opening match. She completed the futuristic look with transparent wedge heels and understated silver jewellery, allowing the sparkling dress to do most of the talking.
Yet beyond the fashion statement, it was the heartfelt performance that resonated with audiences.
Perry chose Wonder, a track from her 2024 album 143, for the occasion and performed it live for the very first time. Joining her was Tius, the young vocalist whose voice helped inspire the song years ago.
Ahead of the ceremony, Perry shared the touching story behind their collaboration. According to the singer, Tius originally recorded a vocal piece in 2021 when he was just five years old. Perry came across the recording two years later and was so moved by it that she built Wonder around his voice.
"Tius recorded his part on Wonder when he was five years old," Perry explained in a social media post. "I heard his vocal in 2023 and it inspired me to write the verses for the song. Now he's 10 and has travelled from Norway to Los Angeles to perform it with me at the World Cup."
The performance marked a full-circle moment for both artists and added a layer of warmth to a ceremony designed to celebrate football's biggest stage.
Perry had hinted earlier in the week that she was preparing something special for the event. Speaking at the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris during the Tribeca Festival, she teased fans about performing a song that had never before been part of her live repertoire.
At the time, she revealed only that the track wasn't new and held particular significance for the occasion. The surprise was unveiled when she launched into Wonder, drawing cheers from the packed crowd.
The Los Angeles ceremony brought together an impressive roster of international music stars. Rapper Future, Brazilian sensation Anitta, BLACKPINK member Lisa, Nigerian star Rema and South African hitmaker Tyla all took part in the celebration.
Country duo Dan + Shay performed the United States national anthem, while Paraguayan folk-pop act Purahéi Soul represented Paraguay with a performance of their national anthem before kick-off.
Los Angeles hosted the final opening ceremony of the World Cup's three host-city celebrations. The festivities began in Mexico City, where Shakira and Burna Boy performed the tournament's official anthem Dai Dai, alongside artists including J Balvin, Belinda, Maná and Alejandro Fernández.
Earlier on the same day, Toronto staged its own celebration featuring performances by Michael Bublé, Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna and Vegedream.
The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup is a landmark tournament, jointly hosted across North America and marking the competition's return to the United States for the first time since 1994. Judging by the star-studded opening festivities, organisers are determined to make this World Cup as much a cultural spectacle as a sporting one.
And with Katy Perry delivering a performance filled with sparkle, emotion and a touch of wonder, the tournament certainly got off to a memorable start.